Corona cannot stop them





From 'corona specials' to personalized delivery services, drug peddlers are hustling to keep business flowing.

Suppliers are scrambling to find new routes without any transport facility. In absence of vehicles they are now using goods-and relief-laden vehicles to transport narcotics.

Drug peddlers are dodging law enforcers during the lockdown while the front fighters are working to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A high official of the police headquarters told The Daily Observer that drug peddlers were still active during the lockdown.

They are using new tactics to transport drugs. Even relief-laden vehicles goods delivery vans and people are being used in it, he added.

Border Guard Bangladesh seized 40 thousand contraband Yaba pills from the bank of the Teknaf River on May 2.

The drug peddlers fled the scene leaving a packet as the BGB members challenged them. Later, BGB recovered the packet of 40,000 Yaba pills.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four suspected drug traders, including a woman along with 2.20 lakh Yaba tablets from Teknaf and Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar on 28 April.

Major Mohammad Rabiul Islam, Deputy Commanding Officer of RAB-15 said on information, a team of RAB-15 raided the house of Salimullah at Pollanpara in Teknaf Upazila and arrested Sabikun Nahar along with 2 lakh Yaba pills.

Another team of the elite force conducted a drive at Marine City Complex and arrested three drug traders along with 2,000 Yaba pills, said the RAB official.

On the afternoon of April 20, a potato-laden pickup van was plying the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. Having been tipped-off, a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team searched the vehicle and discovered 20kg cannabis.

The same day, the same team also recovered 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl from a luxurious car that claimed to have been heading towards Cumilla for relief distribution. In the last three weeks, members of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-7) and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested seven alleged drug peddlers with Yaba pills, Phensedyl and hemp.

Members of RAB-7 also arrested a man with 40,000 Yaba pills from Mirzapur area under Panchlaish Police Station on April 27.

Two days earlier, RAB members arrested two others from Feni with 10kg of hemp. The same day, members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man with 7000 Yaba pills from the city's Lalkhan Bazar area.

On April 22, a pickup van was seized and 10,000 Yaba pills were recovered. On April 8, two youths were arrested with 6,000 yaba pills from Kazir Dewri area by Kotwali police. The duo told police they were out to buy medicine.















