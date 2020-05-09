140 more cops infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs





At least 140 more police personnel were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24-hours across the country, taking the total number of the infected cops to 1,429, according to a tally of Bangladesh Police Headquarters.

Of the infected policemen, 708 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

A large number of the other infected police personnel are from Narayanganj, Gazipur and Dhaka district, sources at the police headquarters said.

So far, 96 police personnel have recovered while six have died of Covid-19.

As Central Police Hospital is struggling to deal with the increased number of Covid-19 positive police personnel, Bangladesh Police has booked Impulse Hospital to treat its infected members.

"The hospital has been rented initially for two-and-half months. The Covid-19 positive police personnel will be treated at the 450-bed hospital," says a press release of Police Headquarters.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed on May 5 in this regard, and the hospital will soon start treating police personnel, it added.

Sohel Rana, assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police Headquarters, said both the police hospital and Impulse Hospital will treat Covid-19 positive police personnel.





















At least 140 more police personnel were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24-hours across the country, taking the total number of the infected cops to 1,429, according to a tally of Bangladesh Police Headquarters.Of the infected policemen, 708 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).A large number of the other infected police personnel are from Narayanganj, Gazipur and Dhaka district, sources at the police headquarters said.So far, 96 police personnel have recovered while six have died of Covid-19.As Central Police Hospital is struggling to deal with the increased number of Covid-19 positive police personnel, Bangladesh Police has booked Impulse Hospital to treat its infected members."The hospital has been rented initially for two-and-half months. The Covid-19 positive police personnel will be treated at the 450-bed hospital," says a press release of Police Headquarters.A memorandum of understanding has been signed on May 5 in this regard, and the hospital will soon start treating police personnel, it added.Sohel Rana, assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police Headquarters, said both the police hospital and Impulse Hospital will treat Covid-19 positive police personnel.