Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:40 PM
Front Page

Corona death toll crosses 200, 709 more infected

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Seven more people died from coronavirus while 709 more confirmed cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
"With the new figures, the death toll from the virus rose to 206 while the number of new casesto 13134," said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana in its daily online health bulletin in the afternoon.
In the last 24 hours, 35 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5,941 samples, she said.
"Among the deceased, five were male and two were female. One patient was aged above 90, two between 71 and 80, two between 61 and 70 and two others between 51 and 60," Dr Nasima said.
In the last 24 hours, 35 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5,941 samples, she said adding that 191 of the patients have recovered, bringing the total to 2101.
"Rajshahi saw the highest number of recovery of 47 in a single day followed by Chatoogram with 23 recoveries. Hospitals in Dhaka division recorded 22 recoveries," Dr Nasima said.
She shared an analysis of the COVID-19 reports from Thursday and noted that 84 percent of the infected people were diagnosed in Dhaka.
Dr Nasima also listed 10 locations within Dhaka city which house the highest number of patients. Those are Rajarbag, Kakrail, Jatrabari, Mugda, Mohakhali, Mohammadpur, Lalbag, Tejgaon, Malibagh and Babubajar. "The number of patients within these locations range from 73 to 200," she added.
Across the country, 103 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 2,619 people were either home or institutionally quarantined during the period.
Dr Nasima mentioned that 615 institutions are currently ready across the country to accommodate around 30,955 people for institutional quarantine.    -UNB


