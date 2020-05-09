

US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act



The United States on Friday expressed concern over arrests in Bangladesh under Digital Security Act.



"We are concerned by reports of new arrests in Bangladesh under the Digital Security Act," the South and Central Asia wing of the Department of States of the USA said in a tweet on early Friday.



The US also called on the Bangladesh government to keep avenues open for individuals to exercise freedom of expression.



Expressing the need for upholding freedom of the press in Bangladesh, the US said press freedom is the foundation of democracy and can save lives in a pandemic.



Earlier, eight foreign ambassadors and missions in Bangladesh on Thursday stressed the need for upholding independence of the press and freedom of expression for disseminating facts-based information during the current COVID-19 pandemic.



Ambassadors Earl Miller of the US, Charlotta Schlyter of Sweden, Sidsel Bleken of Norway, Winnie Estrup Petersen of Denmark, Harry Verweij of the Netherlands, British High Commissioner Robert Dickson, Head of European Union delegation Rensje Teerink made the statements in separate tweets.



The High Commission of Canada also made identical statement on Thursday.



The diplomats made the statements in the context of the arrest of several people by Bangladesh law enforcement agencies and filing cases against them under the Digital Security Act, an ambassador of a European country said.











SZA





