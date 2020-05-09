Video
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:40 PM
BD export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

With the coronavirus pandemic battering the global economy, Bangladesh's export earnings in April dropped below the remittances received by the country for the first time in its history.
Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.08 billion in the month, allaying fears of below $1 billion remittance. Remittance accounts for 12 percent of Bangladesh's GDP.

The businesses exported goods worth $520 million, just a little over half the remittance.
The export earnings missed the target by 85.37 percent. The year-on-year for April was 82.85 percent.
Usually, before the pandemic started, export earnings surpass remittances by two to three times.
In July last year, remittance was around $1.6 billion while exports stood around $3.6 billion.
"COVID-19 is really making everything upside down. I've never thought there would be more remittance than export," researcher Ahsan H Mansur, said.





The executive director of Policy Research Institute warned that the pandemic may hit remittances as well. Hundreds of thousands of expatriate Bangladeshis returned home as the outbreak caused devastating job losses across the world, he noted. "The expatriates are sending money from their savings or loans, not income," Mansur said.      -bdnews24.com



