Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:40 PM
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

PARIS, May 8: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
More than 260,000 dead
At least 266,919 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.
There have been more than 3,806,440 officially recorded cases spanning 195 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 74,844 deaths. Britain follows with 30,615, then Italy with 29,958 deaths, Spain with 26,070 and France with 25,987.
France prepares to end lockdown
France prepares on Monday to lift its lockdown in place since mid-March, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe saying the country is "split in half", with four regions, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, still having a red classification denoting heightened concern.
Towards an easing
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows "maximum caution" as he prepares to address the nation on Sunday evening to outline how lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak could be eased.
Denmark says it will allow shopping centres to reopen from May 11 and colleges, restaurants and places of worship from a week later.Norway says schools will be able to reopen as of May 11 and bars from June 1.  Greece says archaeological sites, including the Acropolis, will reopen on May 18, and museums from June 15.
'Devastating': UN warns
The United Nations issues a new appeal for $4.7 billion in funding, with official Mark Lowcock warning "the most devastating and destabilising effects" of the novel coronavirus pandemic "will be felt in the world's poorest countries".
The UN's International Labour Organization warns poverty levels are surging among the world's two billion informal workers during the pandemic, with many left to choose between risking infection and putting food on the table.




Recession and unemployment
The British economy will plunge by 14 percent this year, the Bank of England says. In the United States workers filed 3.1 million new claims for jobless benefits last week, bringing the number of claims filed since mid-March to 33.5 million -- a number unprecedented in modern times.
Tourism prospects get worse
The number of international tourist arrivals could plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020, says the World Tourism Organization.    -AFP



