Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:40 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Rival camps clash in HK legislature

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

HONG KONG, May 8: Rival Hong Kong lawmakers clashed Friday inside the city's legislature which has been paralysed for seven months as pro-democracy politicians attempt to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China's national anthem.
The chaotic scenes come weeks after Beijing sparked a constitutional row by calling for filibustering opposition politicians to be removed from office. Pro-democracy lawmakers are trying to stop bills progressing to a vote in order to scuttle the anthem law.
The delays triggered angry denunciations last month from the Liaison Office, which represents Beijing in the semi-autonomous city. Friday's clashes were sparked by a row over who gets to control the House Committee, which scrutinises bills before they go to the floor and has been without a committee leader since October.
For months pro-democracy politicians have halted the election of a president -- one of the few weapons in their arsenal in the partly elected legislature that is deliberately stacked in Beijing's favour.
On Friday afternoon prominent pro-Beijing politician Starry Lee took the leader's seat after legal advice from government lawyers said she was empowered to break the deadlock. But pro-democracy politicians, armed with their own rival legal advice, accused her of breaching the rules.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments
Rival camps clash in HK legislature
Challenges loom ahead
Israel backs 7,000 new West Bank settlement units
Ex-spy chief Kadhemi becomes Iraq PM
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments
US rearms to nullify China’s missile supremacy
Putin’s approval rating dips to low point: poll


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft