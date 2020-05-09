Rival camps clash in HK legislature





The chaotic scenes come weeks after Beijing sparked a constitutional row by calling for filibustering opposition politicians to be removed from office. Pro-democracy lawmakers are trying to stop bills progressing to a vote in order to scuttle the anthem law.

The delays triggered angry denunciations last month from the Liaison Office, which represents Beijing in the semi-autonomous city. Friday's clashes were sparked by a row over who gets to control the House Committee, which scrutinises bills before they go to the floor and has been without a committee leader since October.

For months pro-democracy politicians have halted the election of a president -- one of the few weapons in their arsenal in the partly elected legislature that is deliberately stacked in Beijing's favour.

On Friday afternoon prominent pro-Beijing politician Starry Lee took the leader's seat after legal advice from government lawyers said she was empowered to break the deadlock. But pro-democracy politicians, armed with their own rival legal advice, accused her of breaching the rules. -AFP



































