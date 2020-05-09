

Challenges loom ahead

While youngsters can become infected with the new coronavirus, very few have died or contracted serious symptoms. But could they still spread contagion?

Do children get infected? The short answer is yes. "Research indicates that children and adolescents are just as likely to become infected as any other age group and can spread the disease," says the World Health Organization.

France's health agency, which has amalgamated data from a host of international studies, said pediatric cases represent between one and five percent of all officially-documented global infections. It said this is because children catch the virus, but generally exhibit only "mild" symptoms -- or no symptoms at all -- meaning they go uncounted.

But other experts believe that children, especially those under the age of 10, might not be getting infected as much in the first place. "It appears fairly convincing that children are less likely to acquire the infection than adults, by a significant amount," said specialists Alasdair Munro and Damian Roland of DFTB.

Their conclusions were based on several international contact tracing studies that looked at how the disease spread and to whom. They also assessed data from places that have carried out mass community-wide testing -- South Korea, Iceland and the Italian principality of Vo -- all of which found that the proportion of infected children was far smaller than adults.

In recent weeks, a spate of cases of children affected by an inflammatory illness resembling a rare condition called Kawasaki disease has caused alarm. Symptoms are high fever, abdominal pain, rash and swollen glands. If untreated, patients can suffer heart failure, but those who are given medical care respond well.

A few dozen cases have been reported in New York, France, Britain, Italy and Spain and while no link has been formally established to the new coronavirus, scientists believe it could be connected.

In an article published this week in the medical journal The Lancet, British doctors describing eight cases observed in London said it could be "a new phenomenon" affecting previously-asymptomatic children with the coronavirus "manifesting as a hyperinflammatory syndrome".

Reports of the illness came just as several countries in Europe were mulling reopening schools, kindling fears among parents. But experts say the cases are too rare to affect policy decisions.

On this there is much disagreement. Authorities in Italy, which has the oldest teachers of OECD nations with almost 60 percent aged over 50, have expressed concern that reopening schools would risk infecting staff and reigniting the epidemic.

But many other countries, including Germany, Denmark and France, have prioritised reopening schools as they unwind lockdown measures. In France, scientific estimates that it would be better to keep schools shut until September were outweighed by concerns about other social issues, particularly those facing children from troubled families.

Other experts argue that the benefits of continuing education far outweigh the risks. -AFP





















PARIS, May 8: Authorities worldwide face the formidable challenge of returning millions of children to classrooms shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, weighing the need to limit the educational damage against the risks of fuelling a surge in new cases.Although young people appear less vulnerable to COVID-19, experts say they could still be a vector for contagion, a major worry for both parents and teachers. And even if the crisis eases, social distancing measures will drastically change how classrooms look -- and how children interact with their teachers and each other -- for months, if not years.While youngsters can become infected with the new coronavirus, very few have died or contracted serious symptoms. But could they still spread contagion?Do children get infected? The short answer is yes. "Research indicates that children and adolescents are just as likely to become infected as any other age group and can spread the disease," says the World Health Organization.France's health agency, which has amalgamated data from a host of international studies, said pediatric cases represent between one and five percent of all officially-documented global infections. It said this is because children catch the virus, but generally exhibit only "mild" symptoms -- or no symptoms at all -- meaning they go uncounted.But other experts believe that children, especially those under the age of 10, might not be getting infected as much in the first place. "It appears fairly convincing that children are less likely to acquire the infection than adults, by a significant amount," said specialists Alasdair Munro and Damian Roland of DFTB.Their conclusions were based on several international contact tracing studies that looked at how the disease spread and to whom. They also assessed data from places that have carried out mass community-wide testing -- South Korea, Iceland and the Italian principality of Vo -- all of which found that the proportion of infected children was far smaller than adults.In recent weeks, a spate of cases of children affected by an inflammatory illness resembling a rare condition called Kawasaki disease has caused alarm. Symptoms are high fever, abdominal pain, rash and swollen glands. If untreated, patients can suffer heart failure, but those who are given medical care respond well.A few dozen cases have been reported in New York, France, Britain, Italy and Spain and while no link has been formally established to the new coronavirus, scientists believe it could be connected.In an article published this week in the medical journal The Lancet, British doctors describing eight cases observed in London said it could be "a new phenomenon" affecting previously-asymptomatic children with the coronavirus "manifesting as a hyperinflammatory syndrome".Reports of the illness came just as several countries in Europe were mulling reopening schools, kindling fears among parents. But experts say the cases are too rare to affect policy decisions.On this there is much disagreement. Authorities in Italy, which has the oldest teachers of OECD nations with almost 60 percent aged over 50, have expressed concern that reopening schools would risk infecting staff and reigniting the epidemic.But many other countries, including Germany, Denmark and France, have prioritised reopening schools as they unwind lockdown measures. In France, scientific estimates that it would be better to keep schools shut until September were outweighed by concerns about other social issues, particularly those facing children from troubled families.Other experts argue that the benefits of continuing education far outweigh the risks. -AFP