Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:39 PM
latest
Home Sports

Root 'very optimistic' England will play home Tests despite virus

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LONDON, MAY 8: England captain Joe Root has said he is "very optimistic" Test cricket will take place in his side's 2020 home season even if that means the squad have to go into more than two months' of quarantine.
With Britain currently in lockdown because of the coronavirus, a three-Test series against the West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed, with Pakistan due to visit later in a season whose start has now been delayed until July 1 at the earliest.
In a bid to salvage the most lucrative matches following a warning from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison that a totally wiped out season could cost the board £380 million ($469 million, some reports have suggested an expanded squad of up to 30 could remain in camp for as long as nine weeks, with Tests played behind closed doors.
Root said as long as the British government relaxed lockdown rules sufficiently to let the matches go ahead some international matches could yet be salvaged from an otherwise possibly barren campaign.
"I'm very optimistic, hopefully that can be the case and it would be a real shame if it wasn't," he told the Cricket show on Sky Sports on Thursday.
"I think a number of people are desperate to see live sport back on telly (television) and the guys are all very much missing playing and would love to get back out there."
Root, who saw England cut short a tour of Sri Lanka in March because of the threat of COVID-19, praised the recent input of ECB medics as he stressed: "Safety is paramount and we need to make sure everyone involved is absolutely safe.
"I'm sure the discussions will progress and we'll get more information and get closer and closer to cricket being back on and international cricket being played."
One plan would be to have all internationals this season played at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford as these grounds, with their on-site hotels, offer better 'bio-security' than other Test match venues.
But it could put a strain on players' private and family lives if they were unable, as is normal in a home season, to go home between matches.
Nevertheless Yorkshire batsman Root, whose wife Carrie is expecting their second child, said he and his team-mates could cope.
"It would be the playing group and management, almost in your own little house, throughout and almost in isolation together, not interacting with the opposition, broadcasting crews, officials or media," he explained.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SLC to promote Kumar Sangakkara in a 'big way' at the ICC
Pak players push back boundaries with Zoom cricket
Root 'very optimistic' England will play home Tests despite virus
Munna's historic jersey put up for auction today
Mushfiq wants to see Tigers in top-six in all formats
Sangakkara set to serve extra year as MCC president
BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL
Bangladesh stars want IPL-like Icon culture in BPL


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft