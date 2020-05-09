

Munna's historic jersey put up for auction today

The base price of legendary national footballer late Monem Munna's historic jersey has been fixed at Taka two lakh.

Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champions team.

The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, will be put up for the auction in order to raise fund to help the COVID-19 affected people.

Country's one of the famous footballers Munna passed away in 2005 of kidney complication at the age of 39.

The national center back Munna hailed from Narayanganj, started his career in Dhaka through Pioneer Division team Gulistan Club in 1981. In 1982, he moved to the second division team of Shantinagar.

Munna played for Bangladesh national football team from 1987 until 1997. He served as the captain of the national team three times. In 1995, under his leadership, Bangladesh won the four-nation Trophy in Myanmar. -BSS































Celebrated national footballer late Monem Munna's historic jersey will be put up for auction today (Saturday). The auction conducting company Action for Auction will organise the action at 10.30 pm.The base price of legendary national footballer late Monem Munna's historic jersey has been fixed at Taka two lakh.Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champions team.The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, will be put up for the auction in order to raise fund to help the COVID-19 affected people.Country's one of the famous footballers Munna passed away in 2005 of kidney complication at the age of 39.The national center back Munna hailed from Narayanganj, started his career in Dhaka through Pioneer Division team Gulistan Club in 1981. In 1982, he moved to the second division team of Shantinagar.Munna played for Bangladesh national football team from 1987 until 1997. He served as the captain of the national team three times. In 1995, under his leadership, Bangladesh won the four-nation Trophy in Myanmar. -BSS