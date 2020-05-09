Video
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:39 PM
Woman ‘set afire over house rent’ dies at DMCH

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KUSHTIA, May 8: A pregnant woman, set on fire allegedly over unpaid house rent in Kushtia, succumbed to her injuries after fighting for life for a week at the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday.
Julekha Khatun, 35, died around noon, said Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Model Police Station Golam Mostafa. She was nine months pregnant.
The body was sent to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy, he said.
Julekha's husband Mehedi Hasan said they lived at a rented house in Kamalapur area of the district town.




On April 29, the house owner's son Rokonuzzaman Roni poured patrol on her and set her on fire as they failed to pay rent for the past two months, he said.
Neighbours rescued her and took her to the Sadar Hospital, he said.
Police arrested Roni over the matter, said the OC.
Dr Tapas Kumar Sarkar, Resident Medical Officer of Kushtia General Hospital, said the victim who sustained 80 percent burns, gave birth to a dead child at the Burn Unit of DMCH four days ago.     -UNB



