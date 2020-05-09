Woman ‘set afire over house rent’ dies at DMCH





Julekha Khatun, 35, died around noon, said Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Model Police Station Golam Mostafa. She was nine months pregnant.

The body was sent to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy, he said.

Julekha's husband Mehedi Hasan said they lived at a rented house in Kamalapur area of the district town.









On April 29, the house owner's son Rokonuzzaman Roni poured patrol on her and set her on fire as they failed to pay rent for the past two months, he said.

Neighbours rescued her and took her to the Sadar Hospital, he said.

Police arrested Roni over the matter, said the OC.

