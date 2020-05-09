Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:39 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Virus could kill 190,000 in Africa in one year: WHO warns

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

GENEVA, May 8: As many as 190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic if crucial containment measures fail, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns.
The new research also predicts a prolonged outbreak over a few years. "It likely will smoulder in transmission hot spots," says WHO Africa head Matshidiso Moeti. This patchier and slower pattern of transmission sets Africa apart from other regions, WHO experts say.
Other factors taken into account are the region's younger populations who have "benefitted from the control of communicable diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis", as well as lower mortality rates.
The WHO's warning comes as Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, plus others including South Africa and Ivory Coast, have begun relaxing some of their lockdown measures.
The study finds that between 29 million and 44 million people in the WHO African region could get infected in the first year of the pandemic. Between 83,000 and 190,000 could die in the same period, it warns.
The estimates are based on prediction modelling, and focus on 47 countries in the WHO African region with a combined population of one billion - Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti are not included. Across the whole of the African continent more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded by Africa's Centre for Disease Control. By comparison, 140,000 have died in Western Europe, where the virus took hold several weeks earlier.
Cases have been recorded in every African nation except Lesotho. South Africa has the highest number of confirmed cases - more than 8,200 and 160 deaths - while Algeria has the most deaths - 483.
"Covd-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region," Dr Moeti says in a WHO statement.  "We need to test, trace, isolate and treat."    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman ‘set afire over house rent’ dies at DMCH
Virus could kill 190,000 in Africa in one year: WHO warns
India starts taking its nationals back from BD
Germany calls for unity as US virus toll soars
Govt plans to revive small rivers, canals, wetlands
80-year-old Patuakhali woman beats Covid-19
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
2.4m babies to be born in BD under shadow pandemic: Unicef


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft