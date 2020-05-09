Video
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:39 PM
Home Back Page

Govt plans to revive small rivers, canals, wetlands

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has taken a massive plan to recover canals, wetlands and small rivers across the country through dredging to increase their navigability and water reservation capacity and thus preserve the biodiversity.
All these will be done under a project titled, 'Re-excavation of small rivers, canals and wetlands inside 64 districts project (1st Phase)'.
According to an official document, some 4086.622 kilometres of 88 small rivers, 352 canals and eight wetlands will be re-excavated under 561 packages in 375 upazila and two city corporations.
The objective of implementing this project is to ensure removing water-logging from 5.20 hectares of areas and securing those from flood and climate-change onslaught, boosting food production of 350,000 tonnes through irrigation in 130,000 hectares of land, fish farming in 15,000 hectares, preservation of bio-diversity in 25,000 hectares, flood control in 365,000 hectares, improving roads and communication in 4100 kilometres and easing river communications through 1,800 kilometres of waterways.
Meanwhile, the government started removing illegal structures from the banks of small rivers, canals and wetlands on 12 December last year. So far, it has removed 5,574 illegal structures and recovered 593.12 acres of land from illegal occupants.
 "If the project is implemented, it'll will be possible to maintain the normal flow in small rivers and canals besides saving water reservoirs," the document states.
It further mentions that the formulation of another project titled, 'Re-excavation of small rivers, canals and wetlands inside 64 districts project (2nd Phase)', is underway.
Under this project, the government will re-excavate five rivers, canals and wetlands in each upazila. Through this project, it will be possible to re-excavate 13885.363 kilometres of rivers, canals, and wetlands, according to the document.
Talking to the Daily Observer, a senior official at the Water Resources Ministry said the government is very serious about recovering rivers from illegal occupation.
As the government is emphasising the plying of passengers and transportation of goods through waterways, there is no way to increase the navigability of the rivers-small or big-across the country.
Bangladesh is a riverine country with waterways crisscrossing much of its landscape.
According to experts, re-excavation is very important as business and internal movement of people are largely dependent on waterways, particularly during monsoon.


