Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:38 PM
latest
Home Back Page

80-year-old Patuakhali woman beats Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

PATUAKHALI, May 8: The recovery of an 80-year-old woman from coronavirus in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali has risen hope among others fighting with the deadly disease.
Ajimon Bibi, 80, and her four other family members - Honufa Begum, 40, Farzana, 14, Hawa Begum, 50, Siddiqur Rahman, 22, recovered from COVID-19 after a long 18-day battle.
Baufal Upazila Administration greeted Ajimon and her family members with flowers around 11am and allowed them to go home, said Proshanta Kumar Saha, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer.
He also said they collected samples from the five family membersof the family on April 21 and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
Later, on April 23, all of the family members were put in institutional quarantine at Kalaia Idris Degree College as IEDCR found them all positive for the virus.
Ajimon Bibi and her family members were released as test reports appeared negative twice, he said adding that the upazila administration gave them necessary medicines and food for the next 14 days.
Proshanta Kumar Saha said although they have recovered from the disease, they will have to stayin fresh 14-day home quarantine.
According to family sources, Ajimon Bibi and four of her family members returned home from Narayanganj on April 20.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed13,134 coronavirus cases and 206 deaths.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman ‘set afire over house rent’ dies at DMCH
Virus could kill 190,000 in Africa in one year: WHO warns
India starts taking its nationals back from BD
Germany calls for unity as US virus toll soars
Govt plans to revive small rivers, canals, wetlands
80-year-old Patuakhali woman beats Covid-19
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
2.4m babies to be born in BD under shadow pandemic: Unicef


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft