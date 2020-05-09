80-year-old Patuakhali woman beats Covid-19





Ajimon Bibi, 80, and her four other family members - Honufa Begum, 40, Farzana, 14, Hawa Begum, 50, Siddiqur Rahman, 22, recovered from COVID-19 after a long 18-day battle.

Baufal Upazila Administration greeted Ajimon and her family members with flowers around 11am and allowed them to go home, said Proshanta Kumar Saha, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer.

He also said they collected samples from the five family membersof the family on April 21 and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Later, on April 23, all of the family members were put in institutional quarantine at Kalaia Idris Degree College as IEDCR found them all positive for the virus.

Ajimon Bibi and her family members were released as test reports appeared negative twice, he said adding that the upazila administration gave them necessary medicines and food for the next 14 days.

Proshanta Kumar Saha said although they have recovered from the disease, they will have to stayin fresh 14-day home quarantine.

According to family sources, Ajimon Bibi and four of her family members returned home from Narayanganj on April 20.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed13,134 coronavirus cases and 206 deaths. -UNB



































PATUAKHALI, May 8: The recovery of an 80-year-old woman from coronavirus in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali has risen hope among others fighting with the deadly disease.Ajimon Bibi, 80, and her four other family members - Honufa Begum, 40, Farzana, 14, Hawa Begum, 50, Siddiqur Rahman, 22, recovered from COVID-19 after a long 18-day battle.Baufal Upazila Administration greeted Ajimon and her family members with flowers around 11am and allowed them to go home, said Proshanta Kumar Saha, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer.He also said they collected samples from the five family membersof the family on April 21 and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).Later, on April 23, all of the family members were put in institutional quarantine at Kalaia Idris Degree College as IEDCR found them all positive for the virus.Ajimon Bibi and her family members were released as test reports appeared negative twice, he said adding that the upazila administration gave them necessary medicines and food for the next 14 days.Proshanta Kumar Saha said although they have recovered from the disease, they will have to stayin fresh 14-day home quarantine.According to family sources, Ajimon Bibi and four of her family members returned home from Narayanganj on April 20.Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed13,134 coronavirus cases and 206 deaths. -UNB