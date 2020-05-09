

Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today

The nuclear scientist with international reputation was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village LaldigheeFatehpur in Pirganj upazila of the district.

He died on May 9, 2009.

He was laid to eternal rest with full state honour at their family graveyard in his paternal village LaldigheeFatehpur.

Due to the present situation caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, different organisations have postponed observance of the day through daylong programmes like in the past ten years to maintain physical distance.















RANGPUR, May 8: Today is the 11th death anniversary of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr. M A Wazed Miah.The nuclear scientist with international reputation was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village LaldigheeFatehpur in Pirganj upazila of the district.He died on May 9, 2009.He was laid to eternal rest with full state honour at their family graveyard in his paternal village LaldigheeFatehpur.Due to the present situation caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, different organisations have postponed observance of the day through daylong programmes like in the past ten years to maintain physical distance.