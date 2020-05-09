Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:38 PM
latest
Home Editorial

Ensure optimum use of financial loans and aid packages

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Ensure optimum use of financial loans and aid packages

Ensure optimum use of financial loans and aid packages

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an additional $500 million loan to strengthen the Bangladesh government's efforts to manage the impact of Coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy and public health. Furthermore, the US government has reportedly provided over $22 million to complement Bangladesh's ongoing efforts in preparing and responding to the spread of covid-19.

The point, however, the government must ensure to make optimum use of these loans and aid packages with clear accountability. The ADB and its counterpart Bangladesh government has been scheduled to work closely to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor and most vulnerable, particularly those affected by job losses in small and medium enterprises and the informal sector. On that note - the mammoth task at hand is to ensure free and fair distribution of aid packages to the deserving candidates.

The loan is expected to benefit over 15 million poor and vulnerable people in Bangladesh. Around 1.5 million workers, mostly women, in export-oriented industries will receive extended salary support while doctors, nurses, and medical workers fighting Covid-19 in government-run hospitals will receive special honorariums. Understandably, the export oriented RMG factories will directly benefit from this financial aid package and we do not expect to witness any further workers' unrest and vandalism to erupt and hit the RMG sector. Stakeholders of the RMG sector also have a crucial role to play, in terms of ensuring fair distribution of wages and salaries of workers.

Apart from the recently approved $ 500 million loan, last April, ADB approved a $100 million concessional loan to support the country's efforts to address the immediate public health requirements for combating the pandemic. This loan also came in line with a $350,000 emergency grant for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment and $1.3 million from an existing project to provide one-time cash support to 22,619 trainees to enable them to continue their ongoing skills training programme.





We believe that the government has made the best use of these financial aid packages. Additionally, we call for exemplary punishment for those who will be found to be flouting the rules while embezzling financial aid packages.

In the wake of the pandemic outbreak, many social media and newspaper reports have highlighted that public representatives and officers of the government had been noticeably involved in corruption while providing aid relief packages. Mismanagement surrounding our OMS schemes is a glaring example. We do not expect any further corruption, mismanagement and inefficiencies to impede and suspend aid and loan distribution activities. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure optimum use of financial loans and aid packages
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
A struggling police needs to look beyond
Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation
Freedom of the Fourth Estate is a must
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   
Strategic measures to support our remittance heroes


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft