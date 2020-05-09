

Ensure optimum use of financial loans and aid packages



The point, however, the government must ensure to make optimum use of these loans and aid packages with clear accountability. The ADB and its counterpart Bangladesh government has been scheduled to work closely to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor and most vulnerable, particularly those affected by job losses in small and medium enterprises and the informal sector. On that note - the mammoth task at hand is to ensure free and fair distribution of aid packages to the deserving candidates.



The loan is expected to benefit over 15 million poor and vulnerable people in Bangladesh. Around 1.5 million workers, mostly women, in export-oriented industries will receive extended salary support while doctors, nurses, and medical workers fighting Covid-19 in government-run hospitals will receive special honorariums. Understandably, the export oriented RMG factories will directly benefit from this financial aid package and we do not expect to witness any further workers' unrest and vandalism to erupt and hit the RMG sector. Stakeholders of the RMG sector also have a crucial role to play, in terms of ensuring fair distribution of wages and salaries of workers.



Apart from the recently approved $ 500 million loan, last April, ADB approved a $100 million concessional loan to support the country's efforts to address the immediate public health requirements for combating the pandemic. This loan also came in line with a $350,000 emergency grant for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment and $1.3 million from an existing project to provide one-time cash support to 22,619 trainees to enable them to continue their ongoing skills training programme.











We believe that the government has made the best use of these financial aid packages. Additionally, we call for exemplary punishment for those who will be found to be flouting the rules while embezzling financial aid packages.



