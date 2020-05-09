Pay teachers their due salaries







A recent report shows that some selective private universities are not paying teachers their due salaries, while some have managed to pay a certain percentage of the total amount for the month of March. Approximately 10 universities are not paying their faculty members their salaries. This has gotten them worried as to whether they will now receive their salaries for April. It is not only the teachers of these universities who face such crisis, but other staff as well. This is obviously very disappointing.











This lockdown has created a variety of problems for people from all walks of life. To make matters worse, prices of goods and essentials have also gone up. In such a situation, how will the teachers provide for their families? Even if the students are not paying tuition fees, the authorities are capable of paying the teachers from their funds. But unfortunately, they have not. I urge the government to take necessary measures to ensure that the teachers get paid.



Sabrina Akter

