Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:38 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Pay teachers their due salaries

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dear Sir

A recent report shows that some selective private universities are not paying teachers their due salaries, while some have managed to pay a certain percentage of the total amount for the month of March. Approximately 10 universities are not paying their faculty members their salaries. This has gotten them worried as to whether they will now receive their salaries for April. It is not only the teachers of these universities who face such crisis, but other staff as well. This is obviously very disappointing.





This lockdown has created a variety of problems for people from all walks of life. To make matters worse, prices of goods and essentials have also gone up. In such a situation, how will the teachers provide for their families? Even if the students are not paying tuition fees, the authorities are capable of paying the teachers from their funds. But unfortunately, they have not. I urge the government to take necessary measures to ensure that the teachers get paid.

Sabrina Akter
Over email 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pay teachers their due salaries
Smart nation calls for smart education
Bangladesh RMG sector: Where humanity cries
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Ugly statecraft shall demean the nation!
Lifting retraction on prayer at mosque
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Is Covid-19 going to change our world forever?


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft