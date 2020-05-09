

Smart nation calls for smart education



The condition of our existing education system may not be that bad, but it is still as good as the education system of the 2nd industrial revolution. That means our education system is far from becoming compatible with the 3rd and 4th industrial revolutions. If we look at the classroom scene of the 14th century in Germany, we see teachers used to take a class in front of a class full of students. And the students first listen to the lectures in the classroom and then memorize what they are taught.



The scenario of our present classroom is no different. Therefore, today the challenge before us is to make this education system suited for the necessity of the 4th industrial revolution. We must think about how we can do this. Determined efforts must be made to transform traditional pedagogy into smart education.



Education is a social process; in fact, it is the way of our socialization. Every country or society has its own system of educating people, having some explicit goals. In general, the following three are primary objectives of education: 1) be able to check and analyze information and acquire knowledge, 2) be skilled and 3) be social and humane. In 1989, UNESCO outlined four specific objective of modern education policy, which are - to learn, to earn, to be social, and to grow and be respectful of others.



The existing education system of the country may fulfil the first two criteria of UNESCO-defined objectives of education. Still, it falls short of meeting the 3rd and 4th objectives which are respectively to live harmoniously in society and to be respectful of others. So, we must incorporate these aspects into our education system so that we can turn our students into enlightened citizens who will be smart and humane as well. Regrettably, it is not being done yet.



As mentioned above, our education system, which is focused on enabling citizens to feed information, and making them employable, is confined to classroom teaching. However, it cannot be said that the system is entirely devoid of social reality. Was our existing social reality demands, we are imparting these two lessons to our youths, and then, either sending them abroad or making them get a job. We may be on the right track.



Worldwide three types of teaching techniques are followed in the classroom such as instructivism, constructivism, and connectivism. We must put more emphasis on constructivism which we define as project-based, problem-based, enquiry-based and experience-based learning. In classrooms, we may try to extend and redefine existing knowledge of the world through modernization of our education system and the use of technology. In this way, students will learn social norms as well as how to create new knowledge and disseminate it to others. This method is called a recreation/co-creation of knowledge or constructivism. In this method, students learn through hands-on experience, and teachers extend necessary support.



Another method is knowledge transfer. To a large extent, knowledge transfer is imperative for education; but if knowledge can be recreated or co-created, learning becomes a lot easier. Many countries in the world have already managed to introduce this method in the classroom, but we are still far from it.



In instructivism, teachers deliver a lecture to students present before them and learners learn directly from it. Connectivism is the method of teaching and learning through various social networks. These networks can either be physical or virtual. In this method, a learner can learn from different clubs, social organizations, and from internet-based platforms like Blog, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram.



Our existing education system follows instructivism method. That means our teaching and learning process is confined in the four walls of the classroom. All of us have been prepared through this age-old method which has no scope for collaboration, metacognition, personalized learning and differentiated learning. Through this method, it will not be possible to create skilled human resources for the 4th industrial revolution. So, we must go for a tried and tested alternative. Smart education can be an option for which smart classroom will be required.



Now if we want to make the basic education smart, we can do so by employing technology in teaching science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. It can be done through the robot, artificial intelligence, or programming. The use of these modern technologies will make education enjoyable for learners. They will play with the robot or AI toys and learn. Take the example of children's block programming, which increases their rationale, creativity and analytical ability to solve problems.



The use of technology for further development of educational materials or what a teacher teaches and how teacher teaches to students is called smart education. In our society, educational background, need, desire, culture and language vary from student to student. Despite having these differences, the way we are advancing following British Colonial method is undesirable, and it must be stopped immediately. For this, we must introduce differentiated and personalized learning. We must create flexible content for students. The smart education system will have a mastering concept, tutoring and social connectivity. Then the students' learning progress will be assessed the time to time through recursive feedback and metacognition, but it will not trigger competition among them.



A study shows that students learn better when they are taught following the mastering method than a teacher physically teaching thirty or more students in a classroom. Then again, students' learning outcome is even better if they are taught in a one-to-one or tutoring method. If we are to make our classroom smart, we must do it using technology, only then we will be able to teach our students following one-to-one, mastering and tutorial learning process.



Blended learning should be delivered through a flipped classroom where a video clip of what a teacher wishes to teach is given to students before they come to class. Thus, students can watch the lecture of a given topic before attending class. Then in the classroom, they get a chance for problem-solving, collaboration and engagement. And then at home, they reflect on how far they have learned. But there must be porosity between society and educational institution for blended learning to become successful.



Regrettably, we could not introduce this in our education system yet. We are still stuck in traditional pedagogy and rote learning. There are many modern-day educational tools out there, some of our students may have experience of using them, but we could not introduce it in the mainstream of education. If we could do that, learning would become more fruitful and enjoyable. Classrooms would be more connected, and students and teachers would get more opportunities for collaboration.



It would increase students' critical thinking ability which is the most important factor to survive and thrive in the 21st century. Without critical thinking ability, learners hardly can solve any problem. And if they cannot solve a problem, they will not be able to make proper decisions. If they are given any data, they will not be able to analyze them. We can turn the tide around through smart education.



The following proposal can be considered to transform the existing education system into smart education:

Smart education will be cloud-based. There will be no requirement for hardware. This education system can be divided into three levels such as - school in cloud, community school in cloud and regional school in cloud. All these three will be run by a distinct learning management system that can also be used as a training tool. Teachers and students will be able to learn from here as it will store both educational and training contents. In school in cloud, first, we must bring a school under the learning management system. Then lectures recorded from quality teachers will be uploaded here.

By watching these lectures, other teachers can be motivated to use these, or they can create new video lectures of their own. This will also elaborate on how this learning management system should be used. Thus, it will pave the way for connecting a lot of teachers easily to school in cloud system, and at the same time, the teachers can be trained through this system. Students will also remain involved here. They will watch the lectures, submit their assignment and interact with other students.



After that, some schools from a community, suppose 10, can be brought under this learning management system. In this way, the network of the system can be expanded. In the end, all schools of a division can be connected to a regional school in cloud which will make teaching and learning faster and enable teachers, guardians and students to make a concerted effort.



Training is a must, but we must change the training procedure. We will be able to accomplish the training in a short period if we impart training digitally. If we can impart teaching and training through school in cloud, community school in cloud and regional school in cloud under learning management system, then the education system of the whole country can be brought under the purview of smart education. And then during any national crisis, our students will be able to attend classes from their home. Recently, the government has closed all schools, colleges and universities across the country due to coronavirus pandemic. As a result, students are away from the classroom and studying for the

If the country's education system can be made smart, then we will get a solution to a problem like this. Moreover, if we are to make our education system smart, which in turn will make the society smart, it will not work if we receive education only for being able to cross-check information and to be knowledgeable or skilled. We must put more emphasis on building enlightened citizens who can live harmoniously in society, strive to excel and show proper respect to others.



The writer is the vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh















