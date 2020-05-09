Video
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Op-Ed

Bangladesh RMG sector: Where humanity cries

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sirajul Islam Molla

Bangladesh garments industry is the single largest group of industries in the country. This business sector is largely contributing the country in strengthening its economy.  Despite the worldwide economic recession during 2007-2009, the country did not face any major financial debacle mainly because of the garments sector's exponential growth. However, the workers, who are the backbone of the industry, are still beingdeprived of their due rights and privileges.

In 1984-1985, the sector had only 384 factories with an export for US$116 million. The total workforce was 0.1 million. But over times, the industries grew exponentially and in 2011-2012, the number of factories rose up to 5,400 with 40 million workers to earn US$ 19,090 million which was 79% of the total export of Bangladesh. The sector's export in 2019 (Jan-Nov) was US$ 30.1 billion. Although the number of factories has been reduced a bit either because of being incapacitated to comply with buyers' necessities or for inabilities to survive in competition with fellow companies at home and abroad, the number of workers is still the same and the financial growth has been increased. The national export in 2017-2018 contributed by the sector was 84% which was only 4% in 1983-1984. Its contribution to GDP in the same year was 12.6% which was 2.7% in 1990-1991.

Despite huge growth in the sector, the factory-owners are still deprivingtheir workers. During 2006 to October 2010, a worker was paid just US$23 a month which was raised in November 2010 to an amount of US$ 40, and later to about US$ 95 equivalent to Tk. 8,000; but still this is the lowest rate of wage in the country and extremely insufficient to meeting their basic needs.

However, the factory-owners are not solely responsible for the distress of their workers. In the whole string of operations, they are involved around 20% of the negotiated price with which salary ofworkers and other overhead costs are taken care of. The big international buyers control the remaining 80%. They buy products at an undesirable low prices but sell at very high prices, usually 4-8 times the purchase price. The buyers control the fabrics or accessories in the name of quality control.  In most cases they designate suppliers of their own choice. It is also commonly found that the suppliers of fabrics and accessories are the sister concerns of the buyers.  They scoop the cream off from suppliers to the manufacturers at the cost of poor workersby offering less and less prices over and again for cutting and sewing.

Although the 20% is a good pie for the manufacturers to maintain luxuriouslivelihood, the workers conditions are seriously vulnerable. Many ofthem have to work in a dilapidated situation in their workstation withlots of risks. As a result, many workers die of different accidentsincluding fire and building-collapse. The Tajreen Fashion and Rana Plaza accidents are the most mentionable examples of their miseries. Theseaccidents killed 112 and 1,130 workers respectively. The workers haveinsufficient drinking water, inadequate number of toilets andinadequate access to medical facilities both at their workstations and
homes for which they have to suffer from various diseases includingdiarrhoea, malaria, pneumonia, lower- and upper-respiratory illnessesand other vector-borne diseases.

After the Rana Plaza accident, a French Visiting Ambassador-at-large said, "The victims did not suffer only from the collapse of a building, they suffered from the collapse of law, the collapse of respect, thecollapse of regulation, the collapse of enforcement, and the collapseof justice,".

The Covid-19 has added extra miseries to poor fellows. Both the government and factory-owners association called Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers Association (widely known as BGMEA) are responsible for their tremendous agonies they experienced during the ongoing shutdown. We all know how thousands of workers walked through hundreds of miles to join their work and again went back just because of both the government and some factory-owners' irresponsible decisions. Now we are experiencing their demonstrations for wages. Unfortunately the Covid-19 might also have widely spread afterward by workers' travel to and from the capital and now again it is feared to be spreading more freely because of their gatherings here and there for wages.

Time has come for all to extend hands to bring them up to a minimum level of standard -as it is a prerequisite for attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). History says violence cannot be controlled with insufficient basic needs while few others enjoy lavishly. The deprived workers sometime may be so violent that they can destroy the happiness of those few people. Before they go up to that extent, all concerned should come to a consensus to fulfil the workers basic needs.
The writer is a General Secretary, Bangladesh Society of Scholarly-Journal Editors (BASE) and President, Sunder Jiban


« PreviousNext »

