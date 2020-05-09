

So-called lockdown: Concern deepens



The tension for novel coronavirus is intensifying. For Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, the most important challenges are now to enforce social distancing guidelines, self-quarantine at home and to stop panic buying and spreading rumors. The experts seem to overcome the challenge we must needed to ensure the effective lockdown. The whole country should be managed to come under at least 14 days genuine lockdown. The police and law enforces should be strict more to make the lockdown effective otherwise curfew or section-144 should be imposed for sake of the country.



The lack of social awareness is reported alarmingly as even the police and law enforces cannot control the public gathering. Amid different restrictive measures, including lockdown, closing of all educational institutions and prohibiting mass gatherings political, social or cultural, people are moving randomly here are there. They are going out of their house without any task and showing different excuses. Police sometimes punish but the situation still almost the same after passing one month of general closure.



The affected COVID-19 positive people are increasing exponentially day by day.No one can say how long this will continue to reach a peak before declining. Any speculation on the length of time to reach the peak may be avoided by the experts, though lessons may be taken from other countries. It is expected that, corona virus may peak in mid or end of the May. So it's the high time to take some effective measures forcing the people locked into their house. The stern action should be taken who would be reluctant in obeying the government's declaration.



The present situation like as the bodies of people was found lying on a street or a hole. No one is going near people with these symptoms while they are alive or dead. Immediately if we cannot manage to less the worst situation of COVID-19, then we have to be witness of unbelievable situation for which anybody we are not prepared. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are working cordially to control the pandemic corona virus while the government has taken some steps to contain the virus outbreak. Contrary, the mass people are not being aware to avoid social gathering.



PM announced closure of public and private offices beginning from March 26 is to enforce 'social isolation' or prevent people from gathering. The notice was served as these general holidays are not your vacation it's to isolate yourself into your house to fight against corona virus. The government has taken some initiatives to look after the well-being of the poor and low-income group of people during these general holidays, but there have huge mismanagement. Many are coming out and violating massively the social distance in collecting the government donations. It's should be in a well-organized way so that the social distance is not disrupted.



The people in Bangladesh just care less about to control further spread of the virus while people around the world have been precisely trying to maintain social distance in a bid to fight the deadly coronavirus. The result is, we are experiencing an alarming rise in the number of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 across the country. In the meantime of lockdown, we have witnessed on the last week that, thousands of people from nearby upazila gathered at Brahmanbaria'sSarailupazila to attend the namaz-e-janaza of a religious leader, defying government orders to maintain social distancing that may lead further spread the virus among people.



Besides, during the lockdown in few days back,thousands of garment workers were made to come back to the city to join work at the beginning of this month. We have also seen that thousands of garment workers who have been protesting on the streets for days to get their due salaries risking their own lives and others as well. By the last three cases it is obvious that, the people are not respectful about lockdown. So we should rethink about alternative way like curfew or section-144 to control the outbreak of COVID-19.



Besides, every day, hundreds of people gather at local bazaars, which are believed to be the hotspots of spreading and contracting the virus, to buy daily necessities and poor people queue up on the street to buy subsidized food without maintaining the safe distance. Therefore, it is high time, we made the mass people realize the fact that whatever measures the government takes if the disease spreads like the heavily affected countries of the world, ensuring sufficient and timely health services to every infected patient will be next to impossible for a country like Bangladesh which is already struggling to provide basic health care facilities to her people.



Since the disease has no vaccine or therapeutics up until now, it is necessary to fight it through generation of collective awareness and in a more humane and compassionate way. Once the vaccine and medicines to treat the disease is discovered, the present helplessness of mankind will be gone. Experts tell us that we have to wait at least one year for an effective vaccine. Until then, besides enforcing the preventive measures we should be respectful about home quarantine and isolation. If needed, thegovernment should be rigid and exemplary action should be taken for the sake of our nation.



The writer is lecturer, Department of Mathematics, Comilla University



















The number of new infection cases and deaths from the deadly coronavirus continue to rise in Bangladesh as the people are not maintaining the imposed lockdown to control the rapid spreading of COVID-19. Amid lockdown clothing manufacturers have reopened their factories on a limited scale. The garments authorities have taken the decision to keep the economy moving but the situation will deteriorate if social distancing is not maintained. It may lead the country into deep crisis about spreading of COVID-19.The tension for novel coronavirus is intensifying. For Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, the most important challenges are now to enforce social distancing guidelines, self-quarantine at home and to stop panic buying and spreading rumors. The experts seem to overcome the challenge we must needed to ensure the effective lockdown. The whole country should be managed to come under at least 14 days genuine lockdown. The police and law enforces should be strict more to make the lockdown effective otherwise curfew or section-144 should be imposed for sake of the country.The lack of social awareness is reported alarmingly as even the police and law enforces cannot control the public gathering. Amid different restrictive measures, including lockdown, closing of all educational institutions and prohibiting mass gatherings political, social or cultural, people are moving randomly here are there. They are going out of their house without any task and showing different excuses. Police sometimes punish but the situation still almost the same after passing one month of general closure.The affected COVID-19 positive people are increasing exponentially day by day.No one can say how long this will continue to reach a peak before declining. Any speculation on the length of time to reach the peak may be avoided by the experts, though lessons may be taken from other countries. It is expected that, corona virus may peak in mid or end of the May. So it's the high time to take some effective measures forcing the people locked into their house. The stern action should be taken who would be reluctant in obeying the government's declaration.The present situation like as the bodies of people was found lying on a street or a hole. No one is going near people with these symptoms while they are alive or dead. Immediately if we cannot manage to less the worst situation of COVID-19, then we have to be witness of unbelievable situation for which anybody we are not prepared. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are working cordially to control the pandemic corona virus while the government has taken some steps to contain the virus outbreak. Contrary, the mass people are not being aware to avoid social gathering.PM announced closure of public and private offices beginning from March 26 is to enforce 'social isolation' or prevent people from gathering. The notice was served as these general holidays are not your vacation it's to isolate yourself into your house to fight against corona virus. The government has taken some initiatives to look after the well-being of the poor and low-income group of people during these general holidays, but there have huge mismanagement. Many are coming out and violating massively the social distance in collecting the government donations. It's should be in a well-organized way so that the social distance is not disrupted.The people in Bangladesh just care less about to control further spread of the virus while people around the world have been precisely trying to maintain social distance in a bid to fight the deadly coronavirus. The result is, we are experiencing an alarming rise in the number of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 across the country. In the meantime of lockdown, we have witnessed on the last week that, thousands of people from nearby upazila gathered at Brahmanbaria'sSarailupazila to attend the namaz-e-janaza of a religious leader, defying government orders to maintain social distancing that may lead further spread the virus among people.Besides, during the lockdown in few days back,thousands of garment workers were made to come back to the city to join work at the beginning of this month. We have also seen that thousands of garment workers who have been protesting on the streets for days to get their due salaries risking their own lives and others as well. By the last three cases it is obvious that, the people are not respectful about lockdown. So we should rethink about alternative way like curfew or section-144 to control the outbreak of COVID-19.Besides, every day, hundreds of people gather at local bazaars, which are believed to be the hotspots of spreading and contracting the virus, to buy daily necessities and poor people queue up on the street to buy subsidized food without maintaining the safe distance. Therefore, it is high time, we made the mass people realize the fact that whatever measures the government takes if the disease spreads like the heavily affected countries of the world, ensuring sufficient and timely health services to every infected patient will be next to impossible for a country like Bangladesh which is already struggling to provide basic health care facilities to her people.Since the disease has no vaccine or therapeutics up until now, it is necessary to fight it through generation of collective awareness and in a more humane and compassionate way. Once the vaccine and medicines to treat the disease is discovered, the present helplessness of mankind will be gone. Experts tell us that we have to wait at least one year for an effective vaccine. Until then, besides enforcing the preventive measures we should be respectful about home quarantine and isolation. If needed, thegovernment should be rigid and exemplary action should be taken for the sake of our nation.The writer is lecturer, Department of Mathematics, Comilla University