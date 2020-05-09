Video
No land to remain uncultivated to increase food output: Minister

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, May 8: Information Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that havoc-wrecking coronavirus catastrophe has pushed the entire world to face a standstill.
"All economic activities have also come to a standstill. This global catastrophe could cause food shortage in the world. But the Almighty has given Bangladesh fertile land, so no land of the country can be left uncultivated to increase food production," he added.
Dr Hasan said that Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been urging the people from the very beginning that "we should not leave even an inch of land uncultivated."
"With that goal in mind, the government is distributing free fertilizer, seeds, pesticides and various agricultural instrument among the farmers all over the country," he added.




Hasan continued "The country needs to increase food production for ensuring food security, we can help others if we can produce more food."
Dr Hasan was addressing as chief guest a coordination meeting on the occasion of distribution of vegetable seeds and harvester machines among the farmers and distribution of health care items among union parishads chairmen of Rangunia upazila of the district.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masudur presided over the function while Vice Chairman of Rangunia upazila parishad Shafiqul Islam, Vice President of upazila AL Abdul Monaf Sikder, General Secretary of Rangunia upazila AL Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder, Upazila Agriculture Officer Karima Akhter, central Juba League leader Sheikh Farid Uddin and chairmen of various union parishads took part in the function.
Dr. Hasan said Bangladesh was a food-deficient country, which has been transformed into a food-surplus country through the dynamic leadership, timely steps and right decisions of Sheikh Hasina.    -BSS



