Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:38 PM
JU Prof Nisar Ahmed Shams passes away

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
JU Correspondent

Dr Nisar Ahmed Shams, a Professor of Economics Department of Jahangirnagar University, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital today following a cardiac arrest.
He was 48.
He left behind his wife, a son, relatives, well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death.
JU Vice-chancellor Professor Farzana Islam expressed profound shock at the death of Prof Shams.
She also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association (JUTA),Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA)  and university administration also expressed deep shock at the death of Prof Shams.


