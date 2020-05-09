Street vendors find their livelihoods devastated





"I've to support my 5-member family with what I earn by selling children's clothes on a footpath in Gulistan area ...I've been doing this for the last 15 years. Now, I've no money as I've lost my source of income," Bakar, in his early 40s, told this correspondent correspondent.

Bakar went on to say: "Never before I faced such a situation. I used to make good profit during Ramadan but this time the business has collapsed...it's difficult, it's really, really difficult for us to survive. It pierces my heart when my children cry for food."

There is nothing unique in Abu Bakar's case. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the livelihoods of thousands of vendors have been devastated. And there're many who are unable to avail of relief materials offered by the government.

Talking to this correspondent, leaders of hawkers' associations urged the government to make a proper list of vendors in each district and provide them with food assistance shortly as they are passing through a tough time.

They also urged the government to announce a post-coronavirus special fund for them so that they could make a turnaround with support from the fund when the crisis will be over.

Murshiqul Islam, Executive President Bangladesh Hawkers Unions, said that though no authentic list is there, Bangladesh has around 20 lakh vendors.

"All the hawkers are passing through a very hard time losing their livelihoods. But those who've got stranded in Dhaka due to suspension of transport movement are the worst sufferers. They can't even manage meal once a day as they're out of work," he said.

Murshiqul Islam said there are several lakh vendors in Dhaka city alone who used to earn good in the holy month of Ramadan but the coronavirus outbreak has made them jobless. "They didn't even get any relief from government and are almost starving with their family members."

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she'll assist one crore poor during the month of Ramadan. So, I request the government to include hawkers in the programme and provide them with loan at a low interest rate once the situation gets normal," Murshiqul Islam added.

Contacted, president of both Bangladesh Hawkers Federation and Hawkers League MA Kashem said they have provided assistance to some hawkers but it was not enough for them. "The rich people should come forward to help the poor survive." -UNB















Abu Bakar Mollah with a pale face was sitting idle on a footpath in Old Dhaka the other day. He is one of those poor street vendors whose livelihoods have been devastated by the COVID-19 fallout."I've to support my 5-member family with what I earn by selling children's clothes on a footpath in Gulistan area ...I've been doing this for the last 15 years. Now, I've no money as I've lost my source of income," Bakar, in his early 40s, told this correspondent correspondent.Bakar went on to say: "Never before I faced such a situation. I used to make good profit during Ramadan but this time the business has collapsed...it's difficult, it's really, really difficult for us to survive. It pierces my heart when my children cry for food."There is nothing unique in Abu Bakar's case. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the livelihoods of thousands of vendors have been devastated. And there're many who are unable to avail of relief materials offered by the government.Talking to this correspondent, leaders of hawkers' associations urged the government to make a proper list of vendors in each district and provide them with food assistance shortly as they are passing through a tough time.They also urged the government to announce a post-coronavirus special fund for them so that they could make a turnaround with support from the fund when the crisis will be over.Murshiqul Islam, Executive President Bangladesh Hawkers Unions, said that though no authentic list is there, Bangladesh has around 20 lakh vendors."All the hawkers are passing through a very hard time losing their livelihoods. But those who've got stranded in Dhaka due to suspension of transport movement are the worst sufferers. They can't even manage meal once a day as they're out of work," he said.Murshiqul Islam said there are several lakh vendors in Dhaka city alone who used to earn good in the holy month of Ramadan but the coronavirus outbreak has made them jobless. "They didn't even get any relief from government and are almost starving with their family members.""Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she'll assist one crore poor during the month of Ramadan. So, I request the government to include hawkers in the programme and provide them with loan at a low interest rate once the situation gets normal," Murshiqul Islam added.Contacted, president of both Bangladesh Hawkers Federation and Hawkers League MA Kashem said they have provided assistance to some hawkers but it was not enough for them. "The rich people should come forward to help the poor survive." -UNB