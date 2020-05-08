

Fareast Univ VC Nazmul Karim Chy dies of Covid-19

He breathed his last on early Thursday morning in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said hospital director Brig Gen AKM Nasiruddin. Chowdhury tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to United Hospital. He was later shifted to the DMCH three days ago, Nasiruddin said.

"Chowdhury was in critical condition from the beginning and was kept in the ICU. We tried our best but failed to save his life."

Prof Chowdhury was a teacher at the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department of Dhaka University.

-bdnews24.com

























