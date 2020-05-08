Video
Case Under DSA

DSE director Minhaz among two sent to jail

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange Director Minhaz Mannan Emon and Rashtrachinta activist Didarul Bhuiyan were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order, rejecting bail prayers of the two, General Recording Officer Sub-inspector Nizamuddin Fakir said.
Sub-Inspector Jamshedul Alam of Ramna police, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Minhaz and Didarul before the court with a seven--day remand prayer for each. The court did not pass any order on the remand prayer.
The court will hear the remand prayer after resumption of the of the court proceedings.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)- 3 handed both of them over to police on Wednesday evening.
Another court on Wednesday sent cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed to jail after they were produced before the court.
Didarul was picked up from his house in the capital's North Badda on May 5 evening.




Another accused, businessman Minhaz, had been missing for over a day before he was shown arrested in the case on Wednesday.
Eleven people, including a cartoonist, two journalists and a writer, were charged with "spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government activities" under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday.


