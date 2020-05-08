Govt ‘deceiving’ people with wrong corona info: Fakhrul





"When the infected cases are growing, the death toll is declining to 2-3-4. The other day Dhaka Medical College director said 31 people died there and some of them were tested positive for corona while the rest were not tested yet. We've information that tests are not done...," he said.

Talking to reporters while distributing PPEs among them at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said their party thinks no person in Bangladesh now believes the data that is being given by the government about the fresh corona cases, deaths and recovery rate.

"You (govt) are not giving the nation the right information even during such a bad time as you don't have a sense of responsibility. You're misleading people and deceiving them by not giving accurate information. What can we call it other than a criminal offence?" he observed.

Fakhrul strongly opposed the government's move to allow reopening shops and shopping palls 'ignoring' the people's lives and security.

































