Despite relaxation of lockdown, most city markets to remain shut





Considering the adversity facing businesses and the overall economic wellbeing of the country the government has decided to relax the lockdown on a limited scale from May 10. But, the owners associations of some markets and shopping malls including Chandrima Super Market, Baitul Mukarram Market have decided not to keep shops open. While, Bangladesh Jewellery Samity (BAJUS) in a press release informed that no jewellery shop under BAJUS will remain shut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MA Hannan Azad, President of Bashundhara Shopping Mall Shop Owners Association, said, "The shop owners and market authorities have decided to keep shops and showrooms closed till Eid considering the corona situation."

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the health risks of the workers and shopkeepers," he added.

Mohammad Alamgir Alam, Director of Jamuna Group, said that the Jamuna Future Park will not be opened until the Coronavirus situation improves.

Meanwhile, the New Market Businessmen's Association and the New Market Shop Owners' Association held an online meeting on Wednesday. The meeting decided not to open shops on May 10.





















