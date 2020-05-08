Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Tagore’s 159th birth anniv today

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Tagore’s 159th birth anniv today

Tagore’s 159th birth anniv today

Today is the 159th birth anniversary of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as arts of Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath, President Abdul Hamid and Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the poet.
President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Rabindranath Tagore is the main symbol of spirit and conscience of the Bengali nation.
"He has a unique role in all branches of Bangla literature. He is one of the best music creators of ours. He is also famous as a painter, social thinker and philosopher. Finally he is one of the main designers of the Bengali nationalism," the President added.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Rabindranath is the brightest star in world literature. A diversified genius, this time-winning poet has observed the world very profoundly, which has been reflected in his poems, short stories, novels, dramas, essays, travel stories, songs and arts, she added.
The poet of peace and humanity, Rabindranath, was an appreciator of eternal beauty of nature and biodiversity, the Prime Minister said.
On the 25th of Baishakh in 1268 Bengali year, Rabindranath, the fountainhead of Bengali wisdom, was born at Jorasanko in Kolkata.
Nobody had influenced the minds of so many Bengali-speaking people before or after him. His influence has been compared, by many, to Shakespeare in the English-speaking
world.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China backs WHO in tracing Covid-19, denounces US ‘lies’
Trump blames China for ‘worst attack’ than Pearl Harbour or 9/11
‘No criticism of VIPs’
No new semester in private univs before July: UGC
Fareast Univ VC Nazmul Karim Chy dies of Covid-19
DSE director Minhaz among two sent to jail
13 dead, 1000 injured in India gas leak
Govt ‘deceiving’ people with wrong corona info: Fakhrul


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft