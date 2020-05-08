

Tagore’s 159th birth anniv today

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath, President Abdul Hamid and Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the poet.

President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Rabindranath Tagore is the main symbol of spirit and conscience of the Bengali nation.

"He has a unique role in all branches of Bangla literature. He is one of the best music creators of ours. He is also famous as a painter, social thinker and philosopher. Finally he is one of the main designers of the Bengali nationalism," the President added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Rabindranath is the brightest star in world literature. A diversified genius, this time-winning poet has observed the world very profoundly, which has been reflected in his poems, short stories, novels, dramas, essays, travel stories, songs and arts, she added.

The poet of peace and humanity, Rabindranath, was an appreciator of eternal beauty of nature and biodiversity, the Prime Minister said.

On the 25th of Baishakh in 1268 Bengali year, Rabindranath, the fountainhead of Bengali wisdom, was born at Jorasanko in Kolkata.

Nobody had influenced the minds of so many Bengali-speaking people before or after him. His influence has been compared, by many, to Shakespeare in the English-speaking

world. -BSS















Today is the 159th birth anniversary of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as arts of Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism.On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath, President Abdul Hamid and PrimeMinister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the poet.President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Rabindranath Tagore is the main symbol of spirit and conscience of the Bengali nation."He has a unique role in all branches of Bangla literature. He is one of the best music creators of ours. He is also famous as a painter, social thinker and philosopher. Finally he is one of the main designers of the Bengali nationalism," the President added.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Rabindranath is the brightest star in world literature. A diversified genius, this time-winning poet has observed the world very profoundly, which has been reflected in his poems, short stories, novels, dramas, essays, travel stories, songs and arts, she added.The poet of peace and humanity, Rabindranath, was an appreciator of eternal beauty of nature and biodiversity, the Prime Minister said.On the 25th of Baishakh in 1268 Bengali year, Rabindranath, the fountainhead of Bengali wisdom, was born at Jorasanko in Kolkata.Nobody had influenced the minds of so many Bengali-speaking people before or after him. His influence has been compared, by many, to Shakespeare in the English-speakingworld. -BSS