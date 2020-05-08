Video
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:12 AM
Home Front Page

Record 13 deaths, 706 new Covid-19 cases

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus death figure neared 200 on Thursday when the health authorities reported deaths of 13 more Covid-19 patients.
It was the country's highest single-day death figure. In a press release, the Directorate General of Health Services said four of the deceased are from Dhaka city, three from Dhaka division and four from Chattogram division.
Six of them were aged above 60, four between 51 and 60, two between41 and 50 and one between 11 and 20. The youngest victim of the day was suffering from cancer as well.
Eight of the deceased were male and five were female.
According to the government, the death rate from coronavirus is 1.5 percent. Currently, 10,339 patients are being treated and the condition of one of them is critical. So far, 1,910 patients have recovered.
At a regular briefing earlier in the day, DGHS said the new confirmed cases were 706 till Thursday, which means the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the country stands at 12,425.
Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, said laboratories across the country tested 5,567 samples in the last 24 hours. Thirty-four labs are currently testing coronavirus samples.
During this period, 104 people were taken to isolation and 2,331 others were quarantined.
The government recently relaxed restrictions on movement and allowed shops and markets to open maintaining hygiene. It also allowed operation of garment factories.
But health experts say the move is premature which could deal a heavy blow to the country's fight against the virus. On April 16, the health authorities declared the whole country 'vulnerable to infection' and imposed heavy restrictions on movement.




Loosening the restrictions could see a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the coming days. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday asked his party's leaders and activists to "prepare" mentally as the coronavirus situation could worsen.        -UNB


