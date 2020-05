bangladesh

* 13 more die, total 199

* 706 new infected, total 12,425

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 5,567

* Among the fatalities, 6 from Dhaka city, 3 from Dhaka division and 4 from Chattogram division

* 8 eight of deceased were male and 5 were female

* 104 more people taken to isolation

* 10,339 patients are being treated

World

* Total active cases- 2,272,087

* Total deaths- 266,213