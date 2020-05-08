Muslims offer prayers at mosque after restriction lifted



After a one-month ban, Muslims have started praying in congregation maintaining physical distancing at mosques from Zohr prayers on Thursday. The photo was taken from Allah Karim Jame Masjid at Mohammadpur in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, devotees have to maintain social distancing rules and mosque leaders are not allowed to organize Iftar gatherings on the mosque premises. The government enforced countrywide lockdown on March 26 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Subsequently, the government imposed restriction on prayers in mosques and other houses of worship in the country.



























Muslims began praying in congregations in mosques from Zohr prayers on Thursday as government has lifted the restrictions it imposed on prayers in mosques on April 6. The government continues to ease the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.However, devotees have to maintain social distancing rules and mosque leaders are not allowed to organize Iftar gatherings on the mosque premises. The government enforced countrywide lockdown on March 26 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Subsequently, the government imposed restriction on prayers in mosques and other houses of worship in the country.