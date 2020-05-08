Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Muslims offer prayers at mosque after restriction lifted

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

After a one-month ban, Muslims have started praying in congregation maintaining physical distancing at mosques from Zohr prayers on Thursday. The photo was taken from Allah Karim Jame Masjid at Mohammadpur in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After a one-month ban, Muslims have started praying in congregation maintaining physical distancing at mosques from Zohr prayers on Thursday. The photo was taken from Allah Karim Jame Masjid at Mohammadpur in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Muslims began praying in congregations in mosques from Zohr prayers on Thursday as government has lifted the restrictions it imposed on prayers in mosques on April 6. The government continues to ease the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, devotees have to maintain social distancing rules and mosque leaders are not allowed to organize Iftar gatherings on the mosque premises. The government enforced countrywide lockdown on March 26 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Subsequently, the government imposed restriction on prayers in mosques and other houses of worship in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China backs WHO in tracing Covid-19, denounces US ‘lies’
Trump blames China for ‘worst attack’ than Pearl Harbour or 9/11
‘No criticism of VIPs’
No new semester in private univs before July: UGC
Fareast Univ VC Nazmul Karim Chy dies of Covid-19
DSE director Minhaz among two sent to jail
13 dead, 1000 injured in India gas leak
Govt ‘deceiving’ people with wrong corona info: Fakhrul


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft