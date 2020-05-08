

Put priority to corona issues in next budget

Hasina also told them to give priority to coronavirus issue in the next budget.

He urged people to follow the health directives by using personal protective equipment like face masks and hand gloves and maintaining social distance during the lockdown to save them from the deadly virus infection.

The instructions were given at the regular cabinet meeting on Thursday at her official residence Ganobhaban with the premier in the chair.

After a month, the cabinet meeting was held to finalize some drafts of ordinances issued following the coronavirus outbreak.

The top policymaker of the government also asked the Finance Ministry to release the funds necessary to combat Covid 19 pandemic as soon as possible.

According to meeting sources, only three ministers - Finance Minister, Home Minister and Law Minister - and three secretaries attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister enquired about the progress of releasing funds for the programmes taken to control and eliminate the virus.

She assured that the government would ensure necessary funds to eliminate the virus and save the people.

In response to the PM's inquiry, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal informed her that there was no problem of funds. The funds will be released as soon as possible. The ministry is working to ensure it.

At the same time, he also informed the PM that they were working day and night to prepare an effective and time-befitting budget for the next fiscal year 2020-21.

Later, the PM asked the officials concerned to keep their eyes on the relief activities for the poor people, so that no one can misuse or misappropriate the products.

"No irregularities will be tolerated in the relief activities for the poor people," she warned again.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government had relaxed the lockdown considering the sufferings of lower income group and businessmen.

Everyone should maintain the conditions of relaxing the restriction so that the virus cannot spread in the country.

The Finance Ministry has already prepared a Tk5, 65,000 crore budget. The proposed budget was already submitted to the PMO for its clearance.

Hasina also asked the ministry not to increase the pressure of new taxes on the distressed people.

She asked the ministry to prepare the budget giving priority to agriculture, health and social safety issues so that the people can survive from the impact of coronavirus pandemic.























