Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:12 AM
Cabinet okays ordn to hold trial of cases thru video calls

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital means using the information           technology.
The approval was given in the Cabinet meeting held after a month at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
A small group of Cabinet members attended the meeting due to coronavirus pandemic. Only four members of the 48-member Cabinet, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attended the meeting.
Other ministers were Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and two other secretaries also attended the meeting. The previous Cabinet meeting was held on April 6 last, also with the participation of a handful of Cabinet members due to Covid-19 outbreak. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcome of the meeting at his office at the Secretariat.
He said, "It is necessary to formulate a legal framework to keep continuing the trial process in the courts digitally or through video conference using information technology as the stockpiles of pending cases are on the rise due to the nationwide shutdown over the Covid-19 pandemic."
So, the cabinet has finally approved the Information Technology Usage Ordinance by the Court, 2020, he said, adding that once the ordinance comes into force, trials could be held digitally without having physical presence of lawyers and their clients in the courts. The ordinance was brought to the cabinet for its approval as the public and private organizations, without some exception, have been declared shut for the last one month due to the situation arising out the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cabinet Secretary said.
He said due to the shutdown, the litigants have also long been deprived of getting the justice alongside the increase in the number of pending cases.


