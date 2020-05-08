Video
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:11 AM
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, May 7: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
 China slams 'barefaced lies'
China goes on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the pandemic, accusing US politicians of "barefaced lies". American politicians "have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang tells reporters.
Nearly 264,000 dead
At least 263,779 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Thursday based on official sources. There have been more than 3.76 million officially recorded cases spanning 195 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 73,431 deaths. Britain follows with 30,076, then Italy with 29,684 deaths, Spain with 26,070 and France with 25,809.
Tourism prospects get worse
The number of international tourist arrivals could plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020, says the World Tourism Organization, revising its previous forecast sharply lower. Air France-KLM posts a sharp loss of 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in the first quarter of 2020 and warns of more woes to come. The airline group says it does not expect to reach pre-crisis levels of passenger demand "before several years".    -AFP


