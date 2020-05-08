Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL

BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL

The executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will sit on Monday (May 11) in an emergency meeting to decide the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football which has been postponed for indefinite period due growing COVID-19.
"Yes there will be a BFF executive committee's meeting on Monday to discuss regarding the various issues of the league," said the BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag to BSS today.
On April 25 last, the professional Football League Committee (PFLC) in an emergency meeting had reached at a conclusion that the BFF executive committee would take decision regarding the fate of the BPL if require.
In the written statement, the PFLC chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy told that in the meeting the participating club representatives expressed their opinion that the league related issues should be resolve in the BFF executive committee.
In the meeting, issues were also included stimulus package for the participating clubs to overcome the economic losses due to COVID-19, arrangement of league without foreign players as well as cancelation of relegation. Earlier, on March 24, the BFF postponed the Bangladesh Premier League for an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sangakkara set to serve extra year as MCC president
BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL
Bangladesh stars want IPL-like Icon culture in BPL
BCB waiting for government's signal to resume cricket
Juventus players back training awaiting quarantined Ronaldo
Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing
BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu
Archery federation's founding former AGS passes away


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft