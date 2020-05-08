Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh stars want IPL-like Icon culture in BPL

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

In a bid to involve with the team more passionately and build a team culture as well as bonding, Bangladesh star players urged the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council to
instruct the franchise to sing with an Icon for at least two or three years.
The players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmdullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who are considered as the big stars of the country hardly could continue for two years in a row in a BPL team.
According to Tamim, this type of discontinuity with a team, doesn't allow them to involve with a team more passionately like what Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other players did in Indian Premier League (IPL).
"I played for Comilla Victorians two years in a row. In the first year, I didn't feel that much for the team but in the second year, it feels like the team is mine," Tamim Iqbal has recently said during an Instagram chat session with Mushfiqur Rahim.
"BPL is a huge platform for our players, so we should capitalize on it. I truly feel that if we the players could play for a certain team for two-three years or for a longer period, the bonding with the team and also with the fans of the region will get even stronger," he added.
"If you look at IPL, you will see such type of continuity. Dhoni is for Chennai and it is his home while Rohit is for Mumbai. It actually helps the fans as well to support their teams and remain loyal to their favourite players as well," he added.
Almost in every tournament, the BPL saw the clash between player and the team management, which proves that the bonding didn't get strong that much.
Tamim however said that the BPL governing council should instruct the franchise to contract a player for longer period to get the best out him.
"As we change the team frequently in BPL, it doesn't allow us to know the team management, players and also the fans couldn't realize who is playing for which team this season. I think if the authorities at least give some instructions that players will be signed for at least three years to a
particular team, it would be better. There should also a clause that the team and the player can mutually agree to change the franchise, if they want. It will help the players to be more dedicated towards the franchise and the fans will also have their own base," Tamim said.
While the other star player sometimes had already got a chance to play a particular team for two years in a row, Mushfiqur Rahim is the only one amongst the fabulous-5, consisted with himself, Tamim, Shakib, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe, played in different teams every season.
"Honestly, it is difficult to go to a new team for every year, to play with new management, and new set of players and get settled right away, something that is very difficult which I felt. I always think if I can play for a team for a longer period, I would have been benefited mentally. It can boost the fan base and build a culture," Mushfiqur remarked.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sangakkara set to serve extra year as MCC president
BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL
Bangladesh stars want IPL-like Icon culture in BPL
BCB waiting for government's signal to resume cricket
Juventus players back training awaiting quarantined Ronaldo
Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing
BSPA condoles death over senior journalist Apu
Archery federation's founding former AGS passes away


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft