2.4m babies to be born in BD under shadow pandemic: Unicef





The country ranks 9 in terms of the highest expected number of births for the period of 9 months from the date of the pandemic declaration on 11 March.

Globally, the number is 116 million.

These babies are projected to be born up to 40 weeks after Covid-19, currently straining health systems and medical supply chains all over the world - was recognised as a pandemic on March 11.









Even though there is no significant change in the maternal mortality ratio and neonatal mortality rate, an analysis of data in the Directorate General of Health Services dashboard shows that since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, there is a significant reduction in the uptake of maternal and newborn health services from the health facilities.

Only 33 district hospitals in Bangladesh are performing all key functions of emergency obstetric care out of 63, according to Unicef.

"Despite the pressure on the health system due to COVID-19 situation, routine lifesaving services for the pregnant mothers and newborn babies need to continue with proper infection prevention and control measures. UNICEF is working with the government of Bangladesh to save lives by ensuring that pregnant mothers and sick newborn babies receive the required care in the months to come," said Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Country Representative in Bangladesh.

