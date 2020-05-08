Video
Rohingya drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, May 7: An alleged Rohingya drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Palongkhali in Ukhiya upazila of the district early Thursday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive at Rahmetorbill border area around 4:00 am, said Lieutenant Colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed, Commanding officer of BGB-34, Cox's Bazar.
Sensing the presence of the border guards, the criminals opened fire on BGB men, prompting them to retaliate, he added.
Later, the BGB men found the body of the drug trader lying on the spot.


