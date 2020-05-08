Prof Muntassir Mamoon shifted to CMH for virus treatment





Mamoon was in "stable" condition and able to breathe without oxygen support, said Professor Monilal Aich, an ENT specialist at the Mugda General Hospital where Mamoon was being treated.

The hospital transferred Mamoon for advanced treatment on Thursday on approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mamoon, 69, was admitted to the Mugda hospital and moved to the ICU on May 3 with symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Later, the test report came positive. The hospital also formed a medical board for his treatment.

The historian may have contracted the virus from his mother Jahanara Khatun, a COVID-19 patient, a person close to the family said.

Mamoon has written numerous books on history. He is also involved with Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War. -UNB































Dhaka University history professor Muntassir Mamoon, who was diagnosed with the Covid-19 illness, has been transferred to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.Mamoon was in "stable" condition and able to breathe without oxygen support, said Professor Monilal Aich, an ENT specialist at the Mugda General Hospital where Mamoon was being treated.The hospital transferred Mamoon for advanced treatment on Thursday on approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Mamoon, 69, was admitted to the Mugda hospital and moved to the ICU on May 3 with symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Later, the test report came positive. The hospital also formed a medical board for his treatment.The historian may have contracted the virus from his mother Jahanara Khatun, a COVID-19 patient, a person close to the family said.Mamoon has written numerous books on history. He is also involved with Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War. -UNB