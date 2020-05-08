Video
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:10 AM
Govt recruits 5,054 nurses

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

After recruiting 2,000 physicians, the government on Thursday appointed 5,054 senior staff nurses on temporary basis to join the ongoing fight against coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.
Newly-recruited nurses are directed to join the dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients from May 13.
Earlier on April 25, the Health Ministry issued a letter to Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) urging to appoint 2,000 physicians and 6,000 nurses.
Later on April 30, BPSC recommended recruitment of 2,000 doctors and 5,054 nurses on urgent basis to tackle the coronavirus situation.
Following that recommendation, the government on Monday temporarily recruited 2,000 physicians from the waiting list of the 39th special batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).
The newly-appointed doctors will join the service from May 12 at the posts given by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Bangladesh has recorded 12,425 coronavirus cases and 199 deaths as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, 612 physicians at both government and private hospitals got infected with coronavirus while treating patients as of Wednesday, said Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF).    -UNB


