Procedures for appointing consultant finalised





With the approval of the project by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on March 10 this year, the department concerned of CPA has worked out the procedures for appointment of the project director and the consultant.

But the process has remained stalled since the Ccovid-19 outback in the country.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, member administration of CPA hopes that the appointment of PD and the consulatnt will be completed as soon as the situation gets back to normal.

The Japanese firm "NIPPON KOYA" has been selected for appointment of the much awaited mega project of the Chattogram Port. The selected Japanese consulting firm is expected to arrive in Bangladesh next month.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port Authority and the Roads and Highways Division under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the Matarbari Port Development Project by December 2026.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing the Matarbari Port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighboring countries.

Matarbari Deep Sea Port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra. Of the Tk 17,777.16 crore project cost, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh, Tk 2,213.24 crore from CPA while the rest Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).































