Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:10 AM
Nor’wester lashes capital

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A nor'wester accompanied by rain swept over the capital on Thursday evening.
The seasonal storm hit around 7:30pm with a downpour and gusty wind that lasted for a few minutes, said meteorologist Md Aftab Uddin.
The gusty wind was blowing at a speed of 74 kilometres per hour across the city when most of the city dwellers were inside their homes amid general holidays over the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
Earlier, the Met office forecasted that rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind may occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the region of Cumilla.    -UNB


