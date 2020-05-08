Social distancing rules no more in place in capital





The city seemed to return almost to its normal life as people were found moving around the city without maintaining the rules of social distancing and any health protection.

While visiting different mosques in the city this correspondent found a number of them providing no sanitizing facilities for devotees.

On Thursday, a large number of people entered the city as readymade garment factories, shopping malls and related business reopened on a limited scale.

Small shops in different areas of the city were also open violating the government decision.

"Everyday, a large number of people is coming to Dhaka for different purposes. They are moving around without maintaining any social distancing," a police official at city's Gabtoli area said.

Except buses, all kinds of transports were found plying the Dhaka city streets and highways, he added.

With different modes of vehicles like private cars, lorries, trucks and CNG-run auto-rickshaws plying the streets the capital seemed to be buzzing with a lot of activities.

Visiting the city' different areas on Thursday this correspondent found that movements of people and vehicles increased compared to previous days.

Many were found walking to reach their destination and workplaces.

Even traffic jams were seen at the entry points of Dhaka as a huge number of vehicles were entering Dhaka from Chattogram, Sylhet, Aricha, Mymensingh and Tangail.

The government announced to reopen shopping malls, shops and markets from May 10. Before that the government also allowed RMG factories to reopen their factories after ensuring health protection of workers and employees.

After the announcement a large number of people crossed the Padma River by ferry.

Most of returnees were the owners and employees of shops, small businesses, job holders and garment workers.

The government on Monday extended general holidays further until May 16.

Meanwhile, the government decided to allow businesspeople to keep shops and shopping malls open till 4:00pm every day maintaining health guidelines during the general holidays extended until May 16 considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In line with the extended general holidays, the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said the public transport services would also remain suspended until May 16.

















