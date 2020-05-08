Video
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:10 AM
AL leader beaten to death in Ctg over ‘relief distribution’

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, May 07: A local Awami League leader was beaten to death by some youths following an altercation reportedly over irregularities in relief distribution at Garduara in Hathazari upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Bakhtiar Shikder, 48, general secretary of Garduara union unit Awami League and son of Manir Ahmed of the upazila.
Lokman, a UP member of Ward No 7 under Gorduara union and also the elder brother of the victim said when Rana, son of Abdul Halim, alleged on Tuesday that the people of his area are not getting relief Bakhtiar opposed it.
They locked into an altercation over the issue which was later settled by local people.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rana along with three associates swooped on Bakhtier finding him alone and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him critically injured. He died on the way to hospital in the night.
Abdullah AL Masum, additional superintendent of Hathazari Police (Circle), said the Awami League leader was killed in an attack by some youths over a trifling matter. "Police are investigating the incident, he said.
Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station, said the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.    -UNB


