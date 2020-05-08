

Serious rethinking needed before reopening



The experts recommended that the government should have taken this decision consulting epidemiologists. The country is currently passing the fourth stage of deadly covid-19 and has already reached the grim milestone of 12000-plus Coronavirus cases on Thursday. Not to mention, every single day people are being added to the death toll. Amid this situation reopening economy could be a death sentence. This 'too soon' reopening economy for the sake of a grand festivity may cause both human tragedy and further economic catastrophe. It is to note that, numerable RMG workers have tested Coronavirus positive after resuming the factories, which is a red signal for public health.











However, the economic argument of the decision is hard to ignore. Recently, the IMF has described that the "Great Lockdown" could create the worst global recession in nearly a century. A vast number of individuals and families are facing risks of starvation or worse as over a crore have arguably lost their income opportunities. Therefore, with some logical consideration this reopening is expected.



On the other hand, from a health and safety perspective, if not followed with supportive measures, the reopening plan may spell disaster for us. Experts say the health cost of a reopening could be huge, especially at a time when Bangladesh is about to enter the peak period of the Coronavirus infection and Dhaka to be a potential hub of the outbreak. But caution must be taken before we act too soon to ease the lockdown. Disappointingly, the government's reopening decision doesn't provide any solution. Our law enforcement agencies have evidently failed to tackle the gross violations of social distancing regulations. We must ensure more safety gears with enforcing specific guidelines for each type of businesses. In addition, Sweden's no lockdown strategy can be taken into consideration and experimented here. According to a government directive, from May 10, shopping malls, all types of stores and other businesses will be allowed to function every day from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The economic downfall is becoming a massive headache for the nation and thus the government has decided to ease the lockdown and reopen the economy partially as our biggest religious festival is knocking at the door. However, the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has recommended reconsidering the government's decision of reopening shopping malls and other businesses; as such move could lead to further transmission of the deadly Coronavirus.The experts recommended that the government should have taken this decision consulting epidemiologists. The country is currently passing the fourth stage of deadly covid-19 and has already reached the grim milestone of 12000-plus Coronavirus cases on Thursday. Not to mention, every single day people are being added to the death toll. Amid this situation reopening economy could be a death sentence. This 'too soon' reopening economy for the sake of a grand festivity may cause both human tragedy and further economic catastrophe. It is to note that, numerable RMG workers have tested Coronavirus positive after resuming the factories, which is a red signal for public health.However, the economic argument of the decision is hard to ignore. Recently, the IMF has described that the "Great Lockdown" could create the worst global recession in nearly a century. A vast number of individuals and families are facing risks of starvation or worse as over a crore have arguably lost their income opportunities. Therefore, with some logical consideration this reopening is expected.On the other hand, from a health and safety perspective, if not followed with supportive measures, the reopening plan may spell disaster for us. Experts say the health cost of a reopening could be huge, especially at a time when Bangladesh is about to enter the peak period of the Coronavirus infection and Dhaka to be a potential hub of the outbreak. But caution must be taken before we act too soon to ease the lockdown. Disappointingly, the government's reopening decision doesn't provide any solution. Our law enforcement agencies have evidently failed to tackle the gross violations of social distancing regulations. We must ensure more safety gears with enforcing specific guidelines for each type of businesses. In addition, Sweden's no lockdown strategy can be taken into consideration and experimented here.