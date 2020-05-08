Lifting retraction on prayer at mosque







After around a month, the government has lifted restrictions on people gathering at mosques, but said the mosque authorities must follow some health guidelines. The religious affairs ministry has issued a notice in this regard.

Health experts, however, expressed concern over the decision and said the government was putting people's lives at risk as such congregations could lead to further transmission of novel coronavirus.

Government has fixed 12 rules to open Mosque including: all devotees have to carry their own Jainamaz (prayer mats), while they would have to offer sunnah prayers at their homes. People have to enter mosques wearing masks and the mosques must have arrangements at their entrances for washing hands with soap or using hand sanitiser, said the notice. Devotees also must maintain a 3-foot distance from each other while offering prayers. Sick, elderly people and children will not be allowed to come to mosques. No iftar or seheri will be allowed to be arranged inside mosques.









According to the notice, imams, khatibs and mosque management committee members will take steps to fulfill the above conditions. The local administration and the law enforcement agencies will take legal steps against anyone responsible in case those are not followed.

It is our first and foremost to maintain the guideline provided by the government to keep ourselves and our society sage.

Abir Hasan

