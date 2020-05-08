Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:10 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Lifting retraction on prayer at mosque

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Dear Sir

After around a month, the government has lifted restrictions on people gathering at mosques, but said the mosque authorities must follow some health guidelines. The religious affairs ministry has issued a notice in this regard.
Health experts, however, expressed concern over the decision and said the government was putting people's lives at risk as such congregations could lead to further transmission of novel coronavirus.  
Government has fixed 12 rules to open Mosque including: all devotees have to carry their own Jainamaz (prayer mats), while they would have to offer sunnah prayers at their homes. People have to enter mosques wearing masks and the mosques must have arrangements at their entrances for washing hands with soap or using hand sanitiser, said the notice. Devotees also must maintain a 3-foot distance from each other while offering prayers. Sick, elderly people and children will not be allowed to come to mosques. No iftar or seheri will be allowed to be arranged inside mosques.




According to the notice, imams, khatibs and mosque management committee members will take steps to fulfill the above conditions. The local administration and the law enforcement agencies will take legal steps against anyone responsible in case those are not followed.
It is our first and foremost to maintain the guideline provided by the government to keep ourselves and our society sage.
Abir Hasan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lifting retraction on prayer at mosque
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Is Covid-19 going to change our world forever?
Global pandemic of Covid-19 continues to wreak unforeseen havoc!
Has World Health Organization failed the world?
Who should be called a pharmacist?
Virus or Beer-love your Corona!
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft