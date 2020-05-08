Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers







Mainly assessing risk and deciding to ensure that adequate risk controls are in place and implemented. Risk is a measure of various losses, for example, people, property, process, environment, and reputation in terms of both the incident likelihood and the magnitude of the damage. Workplaces can be exposed to risks associated with chemical (gases, fumes, etc), biological (virus, bacteria, fungi, etc), physical (noise, vibration, heat, electromagnetic fields, etc), ergonomic (lifting, stretching, repetitive motion, etc) hazards or other kinds. It is important to protect the health and safety of workers through assessing and controlling risks.



A risk assessment considers the possible causes of losses and their effects on people, property, processes, and environment and involves risk quantification and prioritizing. After evaluating all possible associated risks, the next question is whether the risk is acceptable or not? If the risk is acceptable, then it is okay to proceed; otherwise, the risks need to be eliminated or reduced. It is necessary to re-assess the risk unless an adequate level of satisfaction can be achieved.



Risk control strategies can be structured according to three categories of control measures (inherent, engineered, and procedural safety). The provision of considering inherent safety and other safety measures to prevent or mitigate risk was according to the hierarchy of controls, starting from the most effective inherent safety measure to the least effective procedural safety measure.



In North America, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) establishes area classifications based on Classes, Divisions, and Zones. NFPA 70 describes the hazardous material that may be present so that the appropriate equipment may be selected, and safe installation practices followed. The NFPA has developed over 300 codes and standards to address and minimize different kinds of fires and explosions.



For example, NFPA 61 is for the Prevention of Fires and Explosions in Agricultural and Food Processing Facilities that can help to prevent or minimize the risks associated with fires and explosions. Another example is NFPA 850 issued for recommended practice for Fire Protection associated with Electric Generating Plants and High Voltage Direct Current Converter Stations. Within the scope of NFPA 850, natural gas piping should comply with NFPA 54, National Fuel Gas Code, and NFPA 55, Compressed, and Cryogenic Gases. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has established requirements for controlling ignition sources in hazardous locations that may have flammable atmospheres (For example, 1910.109 is for explosives and blasting agents, 1910.307 Hazardous (classified) locations and 1910.252 Welding, Cutting and Brazing).



The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) specifies risk management process in some of their standards. For example, ISO 31000 is a standard for risk management that can be applied in any industry that deals with any potential hazard. ISO 17776 specifies how to manage risks during the design of new installations in the petroleum and natural gas industries. Complying with codes, standards, and safe practices can significantly influence the risk. Besides, OSHA's Process Safety Management (PSM) Standard [1910.119 and 1926.64] addresses risk management as requirements for preventing the consequences of the catastrophic release of highly hazardous chemicals, including flammables.



Learning from past accidents is essential for establishing an efficient risk management system. For example, it appears adequate risk controls were not in place and implemented in Chowk Bazaar, Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 20 February 2019, as reported after the explosion occurred. In the very first place, combustible chemicals cannot be stored with residential housing found in the case of the Chowk Bazaar explosion. An effective risk management system could have been able to save the life of more than eighty people that died on that explosion. So, developing a risk management system is urgently required to protect the health and safety of workers in industries that involve various hazards and as well as public safety. Many accidents could have been prevented, and their effects could have been reduced if proper risk assessment and control measures had been in place through an effective risk management system.



Risk Management, in the context of occupational health and safety (OHS), is the process of identifying hazards, determining the risk based on likelihood and severity of work injuries, ill health and property damage, prioritizing the implementation of preventive measures to mitigate these risks and communicating the risk assessment to workers. Ideally, physical, chemical, biological, ergonomic and psychosocial hazards are identified when conducting OHS Risk Management.



Hazard identification is fundamental to any safety management system; unidentified hazards present the most unmanageable risks. A simple pre-job hazard assessment and safety analysis can significantly reduce the risk of incidents and save lives.



Ahsan Rizvi Chowdhury, Chief Engineer, Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB), Canada

and Md Nur Hossain, Senior Product Safety Engineer, Linamar Corporation, Canada

















