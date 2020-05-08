

Global pandemic of Covid-19 continues to wreak unforeseen havoc!



The infection is initiated with the interaction between spike proteins with reciprocal receptor of human cells. It has been suggested that the viral spike proteins of the coronavirus fundamentally get attached to human Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) proteins of the host cells. Additionally, researchers emphasized that spike protein of the virus is 10 to 20 times more efficient in binding with hACE2 when compared to the SARS-like virus from 2002; hence the COVID-19 appeared more contagious than the earlier SARS-like viruses. The outcome of infection by SARS-CoV-2 depends on the interaction between the virus and the individual's immune system.



Nearly two decades have passed since a coronavirus known as SARS emerged in China, killing hundreds of people and severe panic that sent a chill through the global economy. The new corona virus propagating across China already appeared as much more risking with intense ferocity. The outbreak has a negative impact in the global market, disrupting virtually every major industry, from food and fashion to technology. There is no sign that the devastating economic impact is about to ease up.



Moreover, as the virus spreads in close contact, medical staff are also at risk and therefore using protective suits while dealing with patients. US government-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) posted a footage, which shows heartbroken relatives of several doctors sobbing and hugging each other as their loved ones board a staff coach, going for a deadly mission to save the lives of people burdened with the emergence of the alarming viral strain.



It has infected nearly 3.8 million people around the world till to date, according to 'worldo meter'. So far, plethora of cases had an outcome and of them, 83% recovered and 17% died. The highest numbers of deaths are recorded in the developed countries in comparison to the developing nations' in South and South East Asia.



In total COVID-19 is affecting more than 212 countries and territories around the world. The transmission primarily occurs when an infected person coughing, sneezes and through the respiratory droplets produced just as the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses. These droplets can settle in the mouth or nasal mucosa and lungs of people during inhalation; while considered to be highly contagious when people are mostly symptomatic.



The diagnosis of COVID-19 is based on a history of detailed contact, travel, and precise laboratory testing. The suspected cases should be screened for the virus with nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), such as real-time PCR (rRT-PCR).

Scientists all over the world are working relentlessly to find a solution. In this regard, an investigational vaccine was espied using a genetic platform called mRNA-1273 which directs the host cells to elicit a specific immune response while vaccine has shown promise in animal models. In human model, a Phase 1 clinical trial has begun at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute (KPWHRI) in Seattle.



WHO is working closely with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on this new virus and to provide timely advice on measures to protect people's health and prevent the spread of this outbreak. On a similar note, the longer the outbreak will last the greater would be the overall deface globally considering both social and economic aspect. The situation is even more terrifying as there is no vaccine or effective treatment to contain COVID-19 infection.



The CDC, Atlanta, reminds basic measures such as hand washing, using disinfectants, avoiding close contact with patients and social distancing of people in order to prevent the spread of viruses. Precautionary actions including the provision of medicines supply chains, personal protective equipment and availability of hospital supplies in a short time for the protection of the people. The reason for escalating awareness is that there are reported cases of infected hospital personnel. Therefore, healthcare staff should be informed about taking personal protective measures such as the use of gloves, eye masks and N95 masks during the examination of patients with a history of COVID-19 contact or travel history.

Health workers are at the front line of any outbreak response and as such are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection with an outbreak pathogen (in this case COVID-19). Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence. This document highlights the rights and responsibilities of health workers, including specific measures needed to protect occupational safety and health.



As we are dealing with an obscure object (COVID-19), the focus should be given on containing it by strengthening widespread surveillance, conducting thorough investigations to identify contacts and applying appropriate measures to prevent further spread. Several factors underlie the emergence of such diseases, including increased population, poverty, malnutrition and global connectivity, economic factors leading to population migration, social practices, unplanned urbanization, deforestation and change in agricultural practices. On a different consideration, this subcontinent has extremely geo-climatic diversity; as a result countries face a sustained threat of emerging and reemerging viral infections of public health importance.



There is also a pressing need to gain detailed insights into disease biomics, including genomic architect and cell biology of natural hosts (animal) & accidental hosts (human) and environmental factors influencing the viral adaptation for favoring replication. Nonetheless, it is also important to strengthen the emergency preparedness for these diseases and response by focusing on 'one health' approach and avoiding panic but to develop cognizance during the critical juncture in the outbreak.



Dr Iftikhar Ahmed is the Head of the Department of Microbiology, Enam Medical College



















