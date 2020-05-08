

Has World Health Organization failed the world?



It is quite clear from reactions of many analysts on international media - not only those of the US but beyond -- that WHO, the global public health watchdog, will remain under the spotlight for months or even for years for its poor and controversial performance in handling COVID-19. Reactions on social media are equally harsh against WHO.



Run under the United Nations with financial assistance from member states as well as private donors, the WHO should remain under scrutiny for some time for a thorough, unbiased and transparent evaluation of how it handled the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has ravaged virtually our entire planet --200 countries and territories altogether.



Even after killing so many people around the globe, the deadly disease isn't showing any sign yet that it will leave us soon. The unknown and malicious virus is still continuing its killing spree in many countries. Besides claiming hundreds of lives each day, it is also infecting thousands of people anew to kill even more in the coming days in various parts of the world.



Anyone reading the commentaries of international news outlets as well as social media on the role of WHO in dealing with COVID-19 will find a great deal of frustration among a lot of people with the world's public health watchdog. Many have been quite forthright in expressing their disappointment and openly stated their views that the WHO has failed the world.



"Sen. Rick Scott: Coronavirus-WHO failed the world with COVID-19 pandemic," American Fox News wrote this headline of an opinion piece by US Senator Richard Lynn Scott. In his article published on April 10, Sen. Scott explained his reasons why he called for a Congressional probe into the WHO -- "what they knew, when they knew it and how they failed the world."



He was not the only American politician who expressed his profound disappointment with the role of the WHO in dealing with the global pandemic. Echoing almost similar views, Canadian Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux recently said: "In fact, the WHO has gone above and beyond to thank China for its response, which has been to mislead the world on the gravity of the virus."



"It wasn't until March 11 that the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic after the virus had rapidly spread worldwide," Sam Cooper of Canada's Global News quoted the Canadian politician as saying in his article published on April 16. Sam started his write-up this way: "The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing mounting pressure to answer critics worldwide who say Chinese influence has hindered its response to the coronavirus pandemic."



Adding her voice to a growing concern about how China handled the virus that began from Wuhan late last year, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne demanded an international investigation into the origins and spread of COVID-19. However, as Reuters reported from Beijing, China immediately brushed aside the Australian demand saying it has all along been very open and transparent about the pandemic.



Even though Beijing claimed transparency in its dealing with coronavirus, China surprisingly revised Wuhan's death toll from COVID-19 with as high as 50 percent but still insisted that there hadn't been any kind of cover-ups. But quite interestingly, the death toll was revised immediately after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his reservation about the accuracy in China's reporting on the pandemic.



One of the major mistakes committed by WHO was its endorsement of the official Chinese version on the spread of the disease as it began from Wuhan which was totally incorrect. At that time, WHO tweeted: "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel # coronavirus (2019 n-CoV) identified in # Wuhan, # China."



By announcing Chinese government's official version on the transmission of the virus which was completely wrong, the Jan. 14 WHO tweet drew sharp criticisms from many on the social media. Replying to @WHO and @DrTedros,



Regardless of what WHO says and does now; it has already created a mistrust among many people in the world by siding with the wrong position of the Chinese government on the transmission of the pandemic at the outset. It did damage the credibility of the global public health watchdog. Instead of endorsing the Chinese point of view on the spread of the disease, WHO should have sent its own experts and researchers to China to examine the virus and come to its own independent conclusion.



Critics say that people had higher expectations of WHO especially in times of national and global health emergencies. They used to think that if some kind of health emergencies would ever occur in their country or in the world, WHO would be always there for their protection. But experiencing its miserable performance in handling coronavirus, they are not that hopeful anymore. Many are saying that the current global pandemic of COVID-19 has turned WHO into "a petty, helpless and tweeting-only organization."



But despite what the critics say, WHO has a broad mandate to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable people. The organization is also supposed to prevent emergencies and support development of necessary tools during outbreaks. WHO has also a responsibility to detect and respond to acute health emergencies. The global pandemic of COVID-19 certainly falls into such categories but sadly WHO hasn't been able to perform its mandated duties and responsibilities and keep the world safe.



Instead of siding with the Chinese government's position at the initial stage of the outbreak, WHO should have played a robust role by independently investigating into the source and transmission of coronavirus. Even if China would put up strong resistance against such a move, the global public health watchdog would certainly get the entire world behind it. Who should have also played a strong role in keeping the virus contained within China at the early stage of the outbreak and preventing its transmission around the globe.



Despite its questionable performance in handling the global pandemic of COVID-19, WHO has played a commendable role in quite a few public health achievements across the world including eradication of small pox, almost eradication of polio and development of an Ebola vaccine. Currently, it is working on a priority basis on HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis among the communicable diseases and also on heart disease and cancer among non-communicable diseases. WHO is also working on healthy diet, substance abuse and occupational health.



As a virulent virus goes global killing and infecting several million people, we cannot clap for WHO at this point in time. Instead of confronting head-on the deadly disease, WHO shifted its position to follow it from behind merely as a kind of public information agency. However, it does have,to its credit, some significant achievements in disease control and research. So, any suggestions to cut WHO's funding certainly go over the top.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network















