

BB printing Tk 25,000 cr currency notes before Eid

This is a huge amount of money to be printed at a time however raising apprehensions from many quarters whether or not the central bank is resorting to printing money to meet additional need for fund to finance the Covid-19 stimulus packages.

The government stimulus packages are almost entirely based on bank financing at a time when the banking sector is seriously suffering from liquidity crisis and banks have already sought and availed cuts in various mandatory rates from the central bank to beef up money supply in their hands.

Skeptics believe the additional money may be injected into the banking sector to beef up liquidity in various banks that they need to provide necessary funds against the government stimulus packages which stands at over Tk 1 trillion crore as of now.

But Bangladesh Bank authorities are however claiming that the printing of so much money is rather a regular phenomenon to replace old notes for new ones. Bank's executive director and spokes person Sirajul Islam said the central bank is working within its authority to print new notes, this is an annual event .

What they do in taking such decision, he said is that the decision is based on market condition which varies from year to year while replacing the old dilapidated notes.

Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh bank Ibrahim Khaled told The Daily Observer that the central bank has the absolute authority to print any amount of money if it needs in normal situation or to face any financial crisis. He said the move to print Tk 25,000 crore appears to be an annual matter to replace the old, dilapidated notes.









However skeptics still continue to wonder how that big amount of money needs to be replaced at a time. "It's too big an amount to be justified as replacing the old notes", said someone in the banking sector claiming anonymity. It may end up in hiper inflation, he said.

"We've set a target to release Tk25,000 crore before Eid," Sirajul Islam, said. He informed that they had an initial target to release Tk22,000 crore this time. Last year, the central bank had released Tk18,000 crore on such occasion.

Some central bank officials claimed that more currency notes came up for replacement this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Old, dilapidated notes are highly vulnerable for transmission of the virus as it passes from hand to hand.

They cited the example of China which recently withdrew about 60,000 crore Yuan and replaced them with new ones as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. But disclosure by WHO said currency notes and newspapers don't carry virus. Many believe such example may be a cover up to detract attention. Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to print Tk 25,000 currency notes of different denomination and set to release it before the Eid-ul-Fitr now knocking around the door.This is a huge amount of money to be printed at a time however raising apprehensions from many quarters whether or not the central bank is resorting to printing money to meet additional need for fund to finance the Covid-19 stimulus packages.The government stimulus packages are almost entirely based on bank financing at a time when the banking sector is seriously suffering from liquidity crisis and banks have already sought and availed cuts in various mandatory rates from the central bank to beef up money supply in their hands.Skeptics believe the additional money may be injected into the banking sector to beef up liquidity in various banks that they need to provide necessary funds against the government stimulus packages which stands at over Tk 1 trillion crore as of now.But Bangladesh Bank authorities are however claiming that the printing of so much money is rather a regular phenomenon to replace old notes for new ones. Bank's executive director and spokes person Sirajul Islam said the central bank is working within its authority to print new notes, this is an annual event .What they do in taking such decision, he said is that the decision is based on market condition which varies from year to year while replacing the old dilapidated notes.Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh bank Ibrahim Khaled told The Daily Observer that the central bank has the absolute authority to print any amount of money if it needs in normal situation or to face any financial crisis. He said the move to print Tk 25,000 crore appears to be an annual matter to replace the old, dilapidated notes.However skeptics still continue to wonder how that big amount of money needs to be replaced at a time. "It's too big an amount to be justified as replacing the old notes", said someone in the banking sector claiming anonymity. It may end up in hiper inflation, he said."We've set a target to release Tk25,000 crore before Eid," Sirajul Islam, said. He informed that they had an initial target to release Tk22,000 crore this time. Last year, the central bank had released Tk18,000 crore on such occasion.Some central bank officials claimed that more currency notes came up for replacement this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Old, dilapidated notes are highly vulnerable for transmission of the virus as it passes from hand to hand.They cited the example of China which recently withdrew about 60,000 crore Yuan and replaced them with new ones as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. But disclosure by WHO said currency notes and newspapers don't carry virus. Many believe such example may be a cover up to detract attention.